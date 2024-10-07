Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    This AI tool lets you confront your future self – and you might like what you find

    By Eric Hal Schwartz,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q55mQ_0vxtZAJR00

    Imagining what you'll be like in the future is a common game for kids, full of the sometimes unlikely hopes and fears we all feel when contemplating what's yet to come. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have leveraged AI to make that concept a little more realistic through the new Future You project. The AI-powered chatbot simulates your older self, specifically a version from 30 years in the future.

    MIT's Media Lab built Future You with the of idea encouraging thoughtful introspection about who you are, who you want to be, and how to develop and pursue long-range goals. With some digital aging technology, you can even see how you (potentially) will look decades from now.

    "Our system allows users to chat with a relatable yet AI-powered virtual version of their future selves that is tuned to their future goals and persona qualities," the scientists explain in the abstract for their research paper on Future You. "The "Future You" character also adopts the persona of an age-progressed image of the user's present self."

    To try out Future You, you just run through the initial setup, answering questions about your current life. That includes relationships, professional situations, goals, and your history up to now. It might seem personal, but the more information the AI has about who you are now, the better it can project who you might become. Once the survey is done, the AI builds a profile of your future self and links it to a customized version of OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 AI model. You also have the option of uploading a current photo of yourself that the AI will then make look 30 years older.

    When you talk to that persona, you'll find it has a synthetic memory of the last 30 years. That way, it can talk to you about what led it to become the (projected, fictional) version of yourself. That might mean reaching the career goals you've mentioned or your dreams of family life. The AI won't just say that those goals have been achieved, but will have a whole timeline explaining how it reached that point. The result should be far from generic, and the AI should be able to perform as a convincing potential version of your future self.

    Future AI Self

    The idea of interacting with a digital doppelganger from the future at first seems like nothing more than a game of what if, and one without any real value beyond entertainment. However, those who have tried out Future You have reported feeling like they have new insight into their lives and more motivation to pursue current goals. In fact, even a short interaction with their 'future' self has users saying they feel less anxiety about the future as a whole.

    The point is to make the future seem more real. The MIT researchers believe that even though the AI simulation is very clearly not predicting anyone's real future, it can make the future seem more real, shortening the psychological distance you might feel toward that future self and encouraging better decision-making because you can now envision how your choices now affect who you will become.

    Future You is still experimental, but its effect on people is encouraging. Making the future real with deliberately synthetic versions of someone is not the most obvious deployment of AI models, but, according to my own future self, it's a great start toward better choices and will make sure I never go bald.

    You Might Also Like

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Mysterious new LG laptop that appeared online could be unannounced 16-inch touchscreen LG Gram Pro portable workstation with Lunar Lake CPU and Wi-Fi 7
    TechRadar21 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    How to watch Abbott Elementary season 4 online and from anywhere, free trials
    TechRadar6 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    How to watch Teacup online from anywhere for FREE – stream James Wan horror series
    TechRadar5 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza16 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Somebody Somewhere season 3 trailer is out but I'm not ready to say goodbye to this beloved comedy series on Max
    TechRadar1 day ago
    MoneyGram says no evidence ransomware is behind recent cyberattack
    TechRadar2 days ago
    4 ways your Android phone's Play Store could change soon, if Google loses Epic appeal
    TechRadar23 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    You can now get an Echo Pop themed to your favorite NFL team
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    The iPad mini 7 could be in your hands on November 1
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio23 hours ago
    NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, October 9 (game #486)
    TechRadar17 hours ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Squarespace vs Webflow
    TechRadar2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy