Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    This tiny super cheap $13 PC is barely bigger than an adult pinkie finger and has no OS — and yet this hacker-friendly device packs a display, MicroSD card slot plus Wi-Fi connectivity

    By Wayne Williams,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKb5s_0vxtZ7kV00

    The ESP32-S3 is a powerful microcontroller developed by Espressif Systems, designed primarily for embedded applications that require Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

    As spotted by CNX Software , Waveshare has introduced the ESP32-S3-LCD-1.47 (to give it its full, catchy name), a compact USB dongle based on Espressif’s microcontroller. The device integrates wireless connectivity with high-capacity Flash and PSRAM, making it a suitable solution for a wide range of embedded applications, including IoT devices, smart home products, and wearables.

    At the core of the device is Espressif's ESP32-S3R8, a dual-core Tensilica LX7 processor clocked at up to 240 MHz. It also includes 512KB of RAM, 8MB of PSRAM, and 16MB of Flash memory, along with a 1.47-inch TFT LCD screen, offering a resolution of 320×172 pixels. The display is driven by the ST7789 controller, making it well-suited for running small GUI applications like those built with the LVGL open-source library.

    Advanced power management

    Connectivity options on the ESP32-S3-LCD-1.47 include 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.0, which support mesh networking and long-range communication. It also offers expansion capabilities through two 9-pin headers, enabling GPIO, UART, and power pin connections for added versatility in development projects. The device also includes a microSD card slot, providing external storage for files and images.

    One of the standout features of the ESP32-S3-LCD-1.47 is its power management. The microcontroller supports multiple low-power modes, such as light and deep sleep, which allows developers to create energy-efficient applications. It can be programmed using the ESP-IDF framework or Arduino IDE, so it's accessible to both professionals and hobbyists.

    While similar ESP32-S3 boards like the LILYGO T-HMI exist, the compact USB-dongle form factor of the ESP32-S3-LCD-1.47 makes it an interesting option for those seeking a development board with an integrated display.

    ESP32-S3-LCD-1.47 is available for purchase through Waveshare's official store for $12.99 plus shipping. Additional information and a setup guide can be found on the Waveshare Wiki page .

    More from TechRadar Pro

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mysterious new LG laptop that appeared online could be unannounced 16-inch touchscreen LG Gram Pro portable workstation with Lunar Lake CPU and Wi-Fi 7
    TechRadar21 hours ago
    Makers rejoice! This mini PC has a rare expansion connector that no rival offers — 9-pin port is located on the front of Geekom device and could be useful for some great DIY projects
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Red Dead Redemption is finally coming to PC this month featuring new enhancements like native 4K 144Hz support
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Raspberry Pi now sells its own branded microSD cards
    TechRadar1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Somebody Somewhere season 3 trailer is out but I'm not ready to say goodbye to this beloved comedy series on Max
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    How to watch Teacup online from anywhere for FREE – stream James Wan horror series
    TechRadar5 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza16 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    4 ways your Android phone's Play Store could change soon, if Google loses Epic appeal
    TechRadar23 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    MoneyGram says no evidence ransomware is behind recent cyberattack
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    The iPad mini 7 could be in your hands on November 1
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Squarespace vs Webflow
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, October 9 (game #220)
    TechRadar17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy