This tiny super cheap $13 PC is barely bigger than an adult pinkie finger and has no OS — and yet this hacker-friendly device packs a display, MicroSD card slot plus Wi-Fi connectivity

The ESP32-S3 is a powerful microcontroller developed by Espressif Systems, designed primarily for embedded applications that require Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

As spotted by CNX Software , Waveshare has introduced the ESP32-S3-LCD-1.47 (to give it its full, catchy name), a compact USB dongle based on Espressif’s microcontroller. The device integrates wireless connectivity with high-capacity Flash and PSRAM, making it a suitable solution for a wide range of embedded applications, including IoT devices, smart home products, and wearables.

At the core of the device is Espressif's ESP32-S3R8, a dual-core Tensilica LX7 processor clocked at up to 240 MHz. It also includes 512KB of RAM, 8MB of PSRAM, and 16MB of Flash memory, along with a 1.47-inch TFT LCD screen, offering a resolution of 320×172 pixels. The display is driven by the ST7789 controller, making it well-suited for running small GUI applications like those built with the LVGL open-source library.

Advanced power management

Connectivity options on the ESP32-S3-LCD-1.47 include 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.0, which support mesh networking and long-range communication. It also offers expansion capabilities through two 9-pin headers, enabling GPIO, UART, and power pin connections for added versatility in development projects. The device also includes a microSD card slot, providing external storage for files and images.

One of the standout features of the ESP32-S3-LCD-1.47 is its power management. The microcontroller supports multiple low-power modes, such as light and deep sleep, which allows developers to create energy-efficient applications. It can be programmed using the ESP-IDF framework or Arduino IDE, so it's accessible to both professionals and hobbyists.

While similar ESP32-S3 boards like the LILYGO T-HMI exist, the compact USB-dongle form factor of the ESP32-S3-LCD-1.47 makes it an interesting option for those seeking a development board with an integrated display.

ESP32-S3-LCD-1.47 is available for purchase through Waveshare's official store for $12.99 plus shipping. Additional information and a setup guide can be found on the Waveshare Wiki page .

