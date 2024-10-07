Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    Goodnotes adds an AI that can read and explain even the worst handwriting

    By Eric Hal Schwartz,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PQzLx_0vxbUjh500

    AI has become very good at holding up its end of a conversation with humans, but a set of new AI features from the digital notetaking app Goodnotes performs an even more impressive stunt by reading handwriting well enough to discuss it and even answer questions about what's been scribbled. Goodnotes, which claims 24 million monthly active users, debuted handwriting editing capabilities along with a math-specific AI helper and the Ask Goodnotes assistant that serves as a kind of secretary for your notetaking.

    The handwriting editing tools impressively link human writing to digital understanding. They're based on the proprietary Goodnotes Smart Ink technology, which takes down your handwriting and attempts to turn it into typed text. Now, though, the app lets you edit what you've handwritten the way you would something typed out in a document. That includes aligning notes, copying and pasting some of the handwriting, and reflowing the text to make it more logical when going through it.

    That's on top of the Spellcheck and Word Complete tools already available for handwritten text. Goodnotes pitches these AI handwriting editing capabilities as a way to combine the flexibility of pen-and-paper notetaking with the ease of editing offered by digital tools. You can see how it works below.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWjh1_0vxbUjh500

    (Image credit: Goodnotes)

    AI Secretary

    Ask Goodnotes, as the name implies, lets you ask questions about what's in your notes, get summaries, explain concepts you jotted down, and even help put together quizzes to test you on the knowledge. So, if you are a student or at a work presentation, the AI can take your hastily scrawled notes and, days later, explain what you were writing about, including researching any concepts you were too vague about to remember what you meant. It can then help you study for a test on the topic or prepare to talk about it with others.

    It works with more than just handwritten notes, so you can augment what you wrote with printed text, images, and PDFs. The answers from the AI are personalized and will link to your notes to ensure you understand the context of what it is saying and what you wrote earlier.

    The Math Assist feature zeroes in on helping with mathematical equations written out by hand in your notebook. Math Assist recognizes handwritten math problems and can perform calculations to give the answer. It can also show the steps for solving the problem for anything from arithmetic to calculus. If you don't want the full answer, the AI can also restrict itself to hints so you can solve the equations on your own. Goodnotes is available on Apple devices with up to three notebooks for free. All features are available for $10 a year or a lifetime fee of $30.

    "We're constantly inspired by the sheer volume of ideas and knowledge that our users capture in their Goodnotes notebooks. Our aim with Ask Goodnotes is to give users new powers to interact with their notes, documents, and PDFs, and unlock fresh possibilities for productivity, creativity, and learning," said Steven Chan, founder and CEO of Goodnotes. "With our new handwriting editing and math features, we focused on how our proprietary machine learning models could be leveraged behind the scenes to make everyday note-taking and document annotation more seamless and intuitive."

    You might also like...

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Google Gemini could soon get a big AI image generator upgrade to match ChatGPT's DALL-E
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Microsoft Word is accidentally deleting documents rather than saving them
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Squarespace vs Webflow
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Fitbit’s new Gemini-powered AI assistant can answer questions about your health – here’s how to try it
    TechRadar10 hours ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    4 ways your Android phone's Play Store could change soon, if Google loses Epic appeal
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Microsoft’s new H200 v5 series VMs for Azure aim to supercharge GPU performance
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Toyota's portable hydrogen cartridges look like giant AA batteries – and could spell the end of lengthy EV charging
    TechRadar10 hours ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Quordle today – hints and answers for Tuesday, October 8 (game #988)
    TechRadar1 day ago
    NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, October 8 (game #219)
    TechRadar1 day ago
    These new Starfield vinyl records looks like an absolute treat for dedicated fans
    TechRadar1 day ago
    How to watch Teacup online from anywhere for FREE – stream James Wan horror series
    TechRadar10 hours ago
    Microsoft warns top file hosting services hijacked for email scams
    TechRadar6 hours ago
    You can now get an Echo Pop themed to your favorite NFL team
    TechRadar1 day ago
    LiftSync Quad Pro electric standing desk review
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Prime Video's new crime comedy The Sticky looks like Breaking Bad with maple syrup instead of meth
    TechRadar6 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Six months on from Fallout's record-breaking launch on Prime Video, one star admits 'I don't have a script, I have literally nothing' for season 2
    TechRadar12 hours ago
    MoneyGram now says customer data was impacted in security incident
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy