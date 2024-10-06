Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    I just discovered Netflix canceled the most realistic zombie show I’ve ever seen – here’s why Black Summer is still worth streaming

    By Grace Morris,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYOlK_0vwFaUyv00

    How have I only just found out that Netflix has quietly canceled the best zombie show Black Summer? Sadly, I'm not surprised, given just how many cancelations I've seen these days and how few people streamed it. But it still deserves the same praise as other creature features and I'm going to celebrate this fact by re-watching it.

    Funnily enough, I discovered this news after writing about five shows canceled by Netflix in 2024 so far that you should still watch , so I'll be going back to update this – make sure to bookmark the article to find out what else makes the cut.

    Black Summer debuted on the best streaming service back in 2019, with season 2 of the horror series following two years later. Any news of Black Summer's future went quiet until co-creator John Hyams tweeted in April 2023 that a third season wouldn't be happening. Since then, What's On Netflix has reported that Netflix officially canceled the Z-Nation spin-off, despite having an 87% Rotten Tomatoes score.

    Unfortunately, the streaming giant is known to cancel much-loved shows and Black Summer is another one to end up on the scrap heap, with What's On Netflix citing low viewership figures as the reason for its axing.

    It's a shame that Black Summer has completely flown under the radar compared to other undead shows like The Walking Dead and The Last of Us , considering it's frantic, heart-pounding action is probably one of the most realistic portrayals of how humans would react to a zombie apocalypse.

    A Netflix gem now (un)dead and buried

    Black Summer is a prequel spin-off to Z Nation, and takes places a few weeks after the start of a zombie apocalypse. It follows a group of strangers from all walks of life trying to survive and find their loved ones. This group consists of Rose (Jaime King), a mother trying to reunite with her daughter, Spears (Justin Chu Cary), a criminal posing as a soldier who saved Rose's life, and Sun (Christine Lee), a Korean woman who doesn’t speak English looking for her missing mother. During their endeavor, they meet other survivors as well as an abundance of zombies.

    The characters are realistic in their desperate fight for survival, making it a convincing portrayal of what humans are capable of in terrifying life and death situations. The zombie genre often faces criticism about how people with no shooting experience can pick up a gun and miraculously hit a target while running or doing it one-handed – something that would be extremely hard for professionals to do let alone a normal person. However, this isn't the case in Black Summer. They can't shoot straight or effectively and struggle to land a successful head shot on a zombie a few feet in front of them.

    They also make reckless decisions that will have you shouting at your screen, but where Black Summer impresses is with its camera work. The long one take sequences thrust you into the heart of the chaos, making you feel like you're experiencing the same turmoil unfold – I mean, that stadium scene is something else. I know some people don't like the 'running zombie' trope, and there's plenty of them in this best Netflix show , but it does help to evoke a sense of sheer terror from the watchers, just like the protagonists are going through.

    It's sad to see this Netflix gem now buried after two seasons, but I can only hope that it will come back from the dead if another streamer picked it up. Now that there isn't a third season, fans won't get any answers to the season 2 cliffhanger, but don't let this stop you from watching this very good, but stressful series - and with Halloween around the corner, it's the perfect time to get stuck in.

    You might also like

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Will & Harper is not a perfect Netflix documentary even with 99% on Rotten Tomatoes but that’s exactly why you should watch it
    TechRadar21 hours ago
    'Absolute peak cinema': The Penguin fans are desperate to see what happens next after 'incredible' ending to The Batman spin-off's third episode
    TechRadar1 day ago
    The Rings of Power season 3: Prime Video release date prediction, possible cast, likely plot, and more news and rumors
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    4 action-comedy movies on Netflix with 85% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
    TechRadar22 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady19 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Intel finally confirms instability issues with 13th-gen and 14th-gen CPUs are fully fixed – but some owners may still be worried
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    Amid rising SaaS costs, organizations must prioritize email security
    TechRadar1 day ago
    How to watch American Music Awards 2024 online from anywhere
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    This new cloud storage service offers cross-platform integration and enhanced privacy for digital media management
    TechRadar1 day ago
    NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, October 6 (game #217)
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Watch out – your Ray-Ban smart glasses photos are helping to train Meta AI
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post5 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post28 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, October 6 (game #986)
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Octopus Arcade Stick review: a premium fight stick with versatility to match
    TechRadar3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy