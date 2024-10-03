Open in App
    Fujifilm is rumored to be working on a new kind of camera in a new sensor format – here's what to expect

    By Timothy Coleman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCErT_0vsoUGIA00

    Rumors are growing that Fujifilm is working on an entirely new camera for 2025. There are suggestions that it won't be based on an existing Fujifilm camera, but that the mystery model will pack an entirely new sensor in a format Fujifilm hasn't used before.

    Naturally, this news, which was shared by Fujifilm Rumors , has sparked a wild guessing game among Fujifilm fans, many of whom are speculating about what the retro camera specialist could conjure up. After all, Fujifilm consistently makes some of the best cameras , including the X100 VI , which has been one of this year's highlights, yet it has remained entirely absent from the popular full-frame and Micro Four Thirds (MFT) sensor formats.

    Riffing on the rumors – which, to reiterate, are speculation – and based on Fujifilm's current camera lineup, what's most likely?

    What sensor format makes most sense for Fujifilm?

    Fujifilm's primary camera systems are its X-Series, which includes interchangeable lens cameras such as the X-T5 and its X100VI premium compact, plus its GFX-series headlined by the flagship model, the GFX 100 II . The X-series utilizes an APS-C sensor, while the larger-sensor GFX-series is known as medium format. Those sensor sizes sandwich full-frame.

    Many fans think it's unlikely that Fujifilm will enter the full-frame camera space, despite its popularity. Not only could a full-frame Fujifilm camera cannibalize its current systems given the rough similarity in size, but it's a highly competitive market with Sony, Canon, Nikon, Panasonic and Leica focusing their efforts there.

    Of course, Fujifilm could create a one-off and unique full-frame camera without committing to the format with a new series, but it isn't perhaps the most likely scenario.

    The same could be said for Micro Four Thirds, a sensor format that's slightly smaller than APS-C, and which is used by excellent mirrorless cameras from Panasonic and OM System. So where does that leave us?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MORpj_0vsoUGIA00

    Sony's versatile RX100-series of premium compact cameras utilize a 1-inch sensor – a format never used by Fujifilm – delivering a fast aperture zoom lens and premium build quality. (Image credit: Future)

    A possibility could be a versatile premium compact camera with a 1-inch sensor and handy zoom lens, much like a Sony RX100-series camera, with the latest model being the RX100 VII . Fujifilm has never utilized this sensor format before, and the premium compact camera market has growing interest, not least of which because of Fujifilm's own success in this space with the X100VI.

    Sony looks like it has abandoned its RX100-series, and shoppers are short of new options in this part of the market. Fujifilm could also add its retro twist, thus creating an excellent travel camera that could also be a decent option for vlogging.

    Leica recently breathed new life into its D-Lux premium compact camera series with the D-Lux 8 . It features a Micro Four Thirds sensor and fast aperture zoom lens. However, being a refresh of the D-Lux 7, its technology is a little dated and Fujifilm could easily create a more compelling option than Leica by using its latest tech.

    There are plenty of potential candidates from the plausible to the unlikely, including an interchangeable lens Instax camera. Judging from the rumor forums, whatever Fujifilm may or may not be working on, it could stir up quite the interest.

