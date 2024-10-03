BetterRoaming review

BetterRoaming is a global eSIM provider that offers affordable prepaid data plans for travelers in over 160 countries. The company aims to provide reliable connectivity at local rates without the hassle of physical SIM cards or expensive roaming fees.

With a free eSIM that can be easily installed on compatible iOS and Android devices, BetterRoaming offers coverage across a wide range of destinations, including popular travel spots like Switzerland, Mexico, and India.

In our experience, BetterRoaming delivers on its promise of easy setup, transparent pricing, and solid network performance in most locations. However, some users have reported slow speeds and connection dropouts, as well as difficulties reaching customer support. We think that BetterRoaming is a competitive option for budget-conscious travelers seeking flexible eSIM data plans, but service quality may vary depending on the destination.

BetterRoaming: Plans and pricing

BetterRoaming offers affordable prepaid eSIM data plans for travelers in over 160 countries. The company provides a variety of flexible plans to suit different needs and budgets, with prices starting as low as $1.99.

BetterRoaming's pricing structure is designed to be cost-effective and transparent, with no hidden fees or roaming charges. For budget-conscious travelers, this just might be the provider you’re looking for.

BetterRoaming: Features

Here are a few of BetterRoaming’s features that stood out to us:

Dual eSIM Functionality

BetterRoaming supports dual eSIM functionality, allowing users to keep their primary SIM card active while using the BetterRoaming eSIM for data. This feature is particularly useful for travelers who want to maintain access to their home number for calls and texts while using local data services abroad.

Affordable and Flexible Plans

BetterRoaming offers a variety of affordable and flexible data plans to suit different travel needs and budgets. Users can choose from short-term plans for quick trips or longer-term plans for extended stays. The company also provides the option to top up data or extend plans directly through the app, giving users greater control over their mobile data expenses.

24/7 customer support

BetterRoaming provides 24/7 customer support to assist users with any questions or issues they may encounter. The support team is available via live chat, email, and phone, ensuring that users can get help whenever they need it, regardless of their location or time zone.

BetterRoaming: Installation and activation

Installing and activating a BetterRoaming eSIM is a straightforward process designed for ease of use. To get started, simply download the BetterRoaming app on your eSIM-compatible device and follow the step-by-step instructions provided.

The app guides users through the eSIM installation process using a QR code. Once the eSIM profile is downloaded, users can select their desired data plan based on their travel destination and data needs.

After purchasing a plan, eSIMs automatically activate upon arrival at the destination, ensuring a seamless transition to local data services. BetterRoaming provides ample resources for new users, including a comprehensive FAQ section, installation guides, and 24/7 customer support. The app also allows users to easily manage their accounts, track data usage, and top up their plans as needed.

BetterRoaming: Coverage and speed

BetterRoaming offers eSIM data plans with 4G/5G connectivity in over 160 countries worldwide. The company partners with local network providers to ensure reliable coverage and competitive speeds in each destination.

BetterRoaming is available in many popular travel destinations, including:

USA

UK

Germany

France

Japan

Australia

While BetterRoaming generally provides solid network performance, some users have reported slow speeds and connection dropouts in certain locations. The actual speed and coverage quality may vary depending on the local network infrastructure and congestion levels in each country. However, BetterRoaming claims to work with reputable local providers to maintain a consistent user experience.

Compared to other eSIM providers, BetterRoaming offers competitive coverage and pricing. However, some competitors like Airalo may provide more data at lower costs in specific regions. Ultimately, the best provider depends on the user's specific travel destinations, data needs, and budget.

BetterRoaming: Support

BetterRoaming offers 24/7 customer support to assist users with any questions or issues they may encounter. Support channels include live chat, email, and phone, ensuring help is available whenever needed, regardless of location or time zone.

However, some customer reviews suggest that the quality of BetterRoaming's customer service may be inconsistent. While the company claims to provide round-the-clock assistance, a few users have reported difficulties reaching a support representative and slow response times.

For minor issues that can be resolved without personalized assistance, BetterRoaming also offers self-help resources in the form of a knowledge base, installation guides, and FAQs.



BetterRoaming: Final verdict

BetterRoaming is a good eSIM provider under most conditions. It offers decent performance, affordable plans, and responsive support for travelers across 160+ locations worldwide. However, there are a few situations where it falters when compared to established players like Flexiroam, Ubigi, or Airhub.

Online reviews report occasional issues with customer support, especially with the delay associated with reaching the right representative to get your issues resolved. While the plans are affordable, BetterRoaming’s network of telecom providers can be a bit of a hit-and-miss when it comes to coverage and speed. While you shouldn’t have to worry about it in most locations, remote areas in particular may see coverage suffering.

BetterRoaming: FAQs

Who owns BetterRoaming eSIM?

BetterRoaming is owned by serial entrepreneur Hakan Koç, who previously founded AUTO1 Group. Koç launched BetterRoaming in 2023 to provide affordable eSIM data plans for international travelers.

How does BetterRoaming work?

BetterRoaming provides eSIM data plans that work in over 160 countries. Here's how it works:

Download the BetterRoaming app and install the free eSIM on your compatible device. This can be done in under a minute by following the in-app instructions.

Purchase a prepaid data plan for your destination through the app. You can do this anytime, even without an internet connection.

When you arrive at your destination, your data plan will automatically activate and connect you to a local mobile network.

BetterRoaming's eSIM works alongside your existing SIM card, allowing you to keep your original number while using affordable data abroad. The service provides 4G/5G connectivity through partnerships with local carriers in each country.

What is the cost of a BetterRoaming eSIM?

BetterRoaming offers a variety of affordable prepaid data plans, with prices starting as low as $1.99. Specific prices vary by country and data allowance. For example:

In Brazil, a 1GB/7-day plan costs $4.99

In India, a 1GB plan costs $2.99

In the USA or China, a 1GB plan costs $3.99

The eSIM itself is free to install. You only pay for the data packages you purchase, with no additional fees or charges. BetterRoaming aims to provide transparent pricing with no hidden costs.