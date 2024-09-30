Open in App
    New Snapdragon X-series chip in testing - code name: Project Glymur

    By Rosario Blue,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cIaQd_0vpIek0x00

    The CPU market of late has been dominated by Intel and AMD; Qualcomm, with its AI-powered, energy-efficient Snapdragon X-series ARM processors, aim to challenge that.

    Qualcomm’s current X-series processors have been making waves since their June 2024 launch. Winfuture have exclusively revealed that Qualcomm has been working on its next-gen high-end Snapdragon X2 CPU “SC8480XP”, under the codename “Project Glymur”.

    These next-gen processors place Qualcomm in competition with Apple’s M-series processors: unlike the x86 chips Intel and AMD use, the Snapdragon X-series uses an ARM architecture – like Apple’s M-series – designed for mobility and efficiency, compared to the mainly performance-focused former.

    A standout feature of the X-series is its full compatibility with Microsoft Copilot+. It supports Microsoft’s Auto SR (super resolution), which uses AI to enhance video quality and frame rate in existing games. By including these features from the start, Snapdragon X positions itself well for the future; other chip manufacturers will have to introduce these features through later updates.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luOPQ_0vpIek0x00

    (Image credit: Qualcomm)

    Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X-series launched to mixed reviews. Customers hailed the new ARM processors for their power-efficiency and AI features; however, the CPUs fell short in performance when compared to AMD’s Ryzen and Intel’s Core X86 chips, especially where multi-core tasks were concerned. Another issue Qualcomm face is software compatibility: not all software has been ported to ARM.

    Qualcomm has been testing the SC8480XP since July 2024, and there is still little information about what features it has to offer; according to Winfuture we will likely know little more until 2025.

    In the meantime, there is still more to come for Qualcomm’s current generation of processors. In the “international export databases” where Project Glymur was discovered, the X1P-24-100, a new eight-core ARM processor, was also found.

