Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak may give us an idea of the new design

    By David Nield,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIm1v_0vob2cgi00

    New phones mean new phone cases as well, and as we count down towards January and the expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 range we've got a leaked look at a case that could potentially be wrapping around the Ultra model.

    It comes from well-known tipster Ice Universe , and it corroborates some of the other leaks we've seen up to this point – including the unofficial renders showing off sides and corners that are much more rounded than they are on the current model.

    The rear camera array layout is also revealed by the molding of this transparent case, a layout we've previously seen in earlier camera leaks, and which looks pretty similar to the camera array on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra ,.

    Even if the camera layout is the same, that doesn't mean the cameras themselves won't be improved: a 200MP primary camera, 50MP super-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a secondary 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera are apparently on the way next year .

    Familiar looks

    Elsewhere on this case, everything is where you would expect it to be. We've got the volume buttons, the power button, the gap for the USB-C port down at the bottom, and the grille for the speaker.

    In other words, don't expect the Galaxy S25 Ultra to look a whole lot different to the Galaxy S24 Ultra – although alongside the rounded corners, we are anticipating an asymmetrical frame front to back, for a more comfortable hold in the hand.

    Other upgrades may well come on the inside: a couple of days ago we heard a repeat of the rumor that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would be getting 16GB of RAM as standard, up from the 12GB of RAM in the current Ultra model.

    All will be revealed in January 2025, if Samsung sticks to the same schedule as it did this year. We're once again expecting three models to show up – a standard S25 model, as well as Plus and Ultra versions – likely with a host of AI features on board (which might not be free forever ).

    You might also like

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Samsung Galaxy S25 and other upcoming Androids look likely to cost even more than their predecessors
    TechRadar2 days ago
    The rumor is the Samsung Galaxy S25 could be the last Galaxy of its kind
    TechRadar1 day ago
    The iPhone 16 Pro Max can charge faster than ever – if you do it right
    TechRadar1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    New update says M4 chip-based MacBook Pro, iMac, and redesigned Mac mini will launch in 2024 - with an October reveal looking likely
    TechRadar14 hours ago
    Squid Game season 2's stylish new trailer teases the return of a fan-favorite character and I'm even more excited for the Netflix show
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Woman issues dire warning after trying viral ‘Cucumber Salad Guy’ recipe
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson16 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Everything new on Paramount Plus in October 2024
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Hackers hijack Python packages once again to spread dangerous malware
    TechRadar14 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute12 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Loads more PS5 Pro enhanced games have been spotted on the PlayStation Store
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Death Stranding 2 has a release date, but Hideo Kojima isn't ready to share it yet due to "unforeseen circumstances"
    TechRadar1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, October 3 (game #983)
    TechRadar6 hours ago
    Starfield: Shattered Space finally ditches the empty expanse of space for a more finely-crafted location, and I couldn’t be happier
    TechRadar12 hours ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy