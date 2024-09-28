The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is again tipped to get a key spec upgrade

It looks as though the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to come with a serious set of specs when the Samsung Galaxy S25 series gets unveiled (probably next January) – including a bump up to 16GB of RAM.

This comes from well-known tipster Ice Universe , who says it's now "100% confirmed" that the Ultra model in the range is going to come with 16GB of RAM inside. That's up from 12GB of RAM in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra .

We've actually heard about this bump in RAM before, back in July , and from the same source. That the claim is now being reiterated and labeled as "confirmed" gives us more confidence that we will indeed see the upgrade.

As reported by SamMobile , we've also heard that the quality of the RAM modules will be getting improved as the overall amount of memory – and that should mean upgrades in terms of performance and efficiency (which means better battery life).

Back to 16GB

This wouldn't actually be the first time the Ultra model in a Galaxy S series has had 16GB of RAM. The same level of memory was available in the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra (from 2020 and 2021 respectively), before the drop to 12GB.

It looks as though both the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus are going to get 12GB of RAM – compared to the current versions, that would be an increase of 4GB for the standard model, and the same level for the Plus model.

All this extra RAM means more thinking room for on-board AI features , of course. We can expect to see plenty of them introduced with the Galaxy S25 series. The phones should show up in January 2025, if Samsung sticks to the same schedule as this year.

Let's hope the increase in RAM year-on-year doesn't affect the asking price for the phone. As our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review will tell you, the 2024 flagship handset went on sale for $1,299.99 / £1,249 / AU$2,199.

