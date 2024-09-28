Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    Thunderbolt vs USB: Which is the best port?

    By Allisa James,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVsMj_0vn5xp0r00

    USB ports have become incredibly important to both desktop PCs and laptops, being used for charging, data transfers, connecting monitors and devices, and more. However, not all ports are built the same.

    While USB ports and Thunderbolt ports do share plenty of similarities, there are key differences that could end up influencing your hardware buying decision. But which one should you focus on more when buying a PC?

    In this article, we'll break down what each type of port does as well as their benefits and drawbacks to help you make an informed buying decision, whether you're looking to purchase one of the best laptops , best desktops PCs , or simply want to better understand the specs for a device you already have.

    So read on to find out all about Thunderbolt vs USB ports and cables.

    Thunderbolt vs USB: What is USB?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VU8hO_0vn5xp0r00

    (Image credit: ShutterStock / kontrymphoto)

    USB (or Universal Serial Bus) is an electronics industry communication standard that allows different devices to talk to each other.

    It is an open standard, which means anyone can implement it in their products so long as they meet specific technical requirements, and as such it has become the de facto way for peripherals and devices to connect to each other. Also, it's increasingly becoming the default charging method for a wide range of products from laptops to smart home devices.

    Starting with USB Gen 3.1, USB can come with the Type-C connector, which is a wide, flat, and versatile interface that makes connecting devices almost as easy as a 3.5mm headphone jack - and the latest generation of USB, USB4, will only have Type-C connectors. Previous generations of USB might still feature older Type-A and Type-B connectors, but those are quickly aging out of the market.

    Thunderbolt vs USB: What is Thunderbolt?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLgsG_0vn5xp0r00

    (Image credit: Intel)

    Thunderbolt is similar to USB in terms of function, but it only just recently became compatible with USB Type-C.

    Developed and owned by Intel and introduced by Apple for the MacBook Pro in 2011, Thunderbolt is a data communications standard that grew out of the early Mini DisplayPort standard for video and audio signals to include support for power and data transfer alongside A/V.

    The first couple of generations of Thunderbolt used a Mini DisplayPort connector, but starting with the third-generation standard, Thunderbolt uses the same Type-C connector as the updated USB standard.

    Also starting with Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt is compatible with any USB Type-C device.

    Thunderbolt vs USB: Interoperability

    While Thunderbolt and USB Type-C are now compatible with each other, there are quirks as to how they interface with each other.

    To take advantage of Thunderbolt speeds, display and peripheral support, and charging capability, both connected devices will need to have a Thunderbolt port, with a compatible Thunderbolt cable to connect the two.

    Using a Thunderbolt 4 cable, for example, won't give you the faster speeds promised by that standard if you plug it into a Thunderbolt 3 port or USB-C Gen 3.2 port, and connecting two Thunderbolt 4 ports with a USB-C Gen 3.1 cable will likewise throttle the connection to the slowest common standard in the chain, which is USB-C Gen 3.1.

    That said, Thunderbolt 3 and 4 ports and cables are compatible with USB-C ports and cables, so you can use them together just fine, but the maximum connection speed will be limited to the slowest standard involved.

    It means that no matter what you pick, you can always use older tech with these newer (though more expensive) cable types and vice versa. However, to take full advantage of the latest Thunderbolt or USB technology, you'll need to make sure you're connecting two like ports (so Thunderbolt 3-to-Thunderbolt 3 or USB4-to-USB4) with a cable that matches the standard of the two connected ports, otherwise you're going to have an inconsistent experience.

    Thunderbolt vs USB: Data transfer & charging

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOGi4_0vn5xp0r00

    (Image credit: Shutterstock / carlos castilla)

    The latest USB-C connections (USB4) can transmit data between devices at speeds of up to 40Gbps (the exact ceiling depends on the port's specific USB SuperSpeed rating) and can deliver nearly 100W of power to charge your phone, tablet, or laptop battery (with a minimum of 7.5W power transfer required by the standard).

    Thunderbolt 4 transfers data at up to 40Gbps, which is four times as fast as the first-gen Thunderbolt standard, and double what Thunderbolt 3 was capable of (20Gbps). The supported PCI Express data rate is also as high as 32Gbps, which is fast enough to use an external GPU with an Ultrabook for high-end gaming or content creation.

    Take things further to Thunderbolt 5, which has been announced but has yet to fully make its way to market, and you're looking at even faster data transfer rates of up to 80Gbps, or up to 120Gbps in one direction (like output to a single monitor).

    In terms of power delivery, Thunderbolt 5 will be able to support up to 240W, with a minimum required delivery of 140W, making it ideal for fast-charging beefy devices like laptops.

    In this regard, Thunderbolt is the clear winner between the two standards as it generally offers faster transfer and charging speeds than USB-C, as well as longer cables without sacrificing speed. That makes Thunderbolt perfect for backing up data to external hard drives, transferring data between devices, and very quickly charging devices.

    Thunderbolt vs USB: Linking monitors & devices

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdnYc_0vn5xp0r00

    (Image credit: Shutterstock / Standret)

    The latest USB and Thunderbolt standards are capable of connecting monitors and devices between each other and to PCs, but the type of connection also determines what devices (and how many) can be connected.

    USB-C Gen3.2 and USB4 support DisplayPort A/V signals for connecting your device to a USB-C monitor , but USB-C Gen 3.1 does not. USB4 can support up to 8K video at 60Hz, but it cannot support daisy-chaining devices (where you can connect multiple devices along a chain, including one or more monitors, using only one device port).

    Meanwhile, a single Thunderbolt 4 cable can transmit a video signal for two 4K monitors at 60Hz or one 8K monitor at 60Hz.

    With the recently announced Thunderbolt 5 standard, both Thunderbolt 5 and USB4 will be able to support up to a single 16K display, while Thunderbolt 5 will be able to support two 8K monitors at 60Hz or up to three 4K monitors at 144Hz.

    Thunderbolt 5 will also be able to push a refresh rate of up to 540Hz at lower resolutions, making it ideal for gaming monitors .

    Thunderbolt vs USB: Security

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OvCSp_0vn5xp0r00

    (Image credit: Shutterstock)

    Security is surprisingly important when it comes to port and cable types, as malware and viruses can easily spread between connections. So when it comes to security, both port types have this in spades.

    USB got a major upgrade back in 2019 with a cryptographic-based 128-bit authentication system that helps defend against non-compliant USB chargers, USB sticks laden with malware, and other assorted dangers.

    Thunderbolt 4, meanwhile, features Direct Memory Access (DMA) protection, enhancing the security against potential threats by preventing unauthorized memory access.

    In this particular area, both standards have security measures to protect your data and your devices from threats. Thunderbolt may be more advanced in this regard, but USB is still quite reliable, so you can choose either and be well-protected - though don't rely on a USB standard as your sole security solution. Make sure you have antivirus protection on your devices as well.

    Thunderbolt vs USB: Which to choose?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UnlTS_0vn5xp0r00

    (Image credit: Future)

    Overall, Thunderbolt ports and cables win out as the type we recommend. It outperforms standard USB in nearly every area, all while maintaining backward compatibility with the latter so you can still use your older devices.

    However, USB is still pretty much universally beloved and compatible with almost every device. Also, Thunderbolt technology is owned by Intel, so device manufacturers must license it for use in their products, which increases the final cost for the user.

    USB, meanwhile, is an open standard, so anyone can implement it in their products, generally making USB cheaper to use. And its specs are still impressive, not falling too far behind Thunderbolt, so in terms of a budget-friendly option, this is the way to go.

    Ultimately, however, only the most demanding user is going to fully utilize all of the features that make Thunderbolt great. For most people, the more prevalent USB ports and cables are going to be more than enough for their needs, and in rare cases where you have a choice, going with USB is one way to help keep within your budget.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is again tipped to get a key spec upgrade
    TechRadar2 days ago
    PowerA OPS v1 review: a cheaper v3 Pro alternative that gets the job done
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Asus Zenbook S 14 review: the Lunar Lake laptop delivers power and beauty at a price
    TechRadar2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    Worried Nvidia’s going to cheap out on the VRAM for the RTX 5080 GPU? New rumor suggests superior 24GB version is also inbound
    TechRadar4 hours ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    Google Maps, Street View, and Google Earth all get major updates – including a time travel feature
    TechRadar1 day ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    The Samsung Galaxy S25 and other upcoming Androids look likely to cost even more than their predecessors
    TechRadar8 hours ago
    'The intention was to be controversial': The Rings of Power's Robert Aramayo defends divisive season 2 scene between Elrond and Galadriel
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Ten months after its release, the Tesla Cybertruck is finally getting Full Self Driving capabilities
    TechRadar8 hours ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Pregnant woman says McDonald’s worker refused to sell her tartar sauce
    NewsNinja10 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    How to watch Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping online from anywhere
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Cloudflare thinks it has a way to make millions of web pages faster, for free
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Millions of Kia cars could have been hacked due to dealer software portal flaw
    TechRadar3 days ago
    ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from the PS5 Pro preorders to Meta announcing its Orion AR glasses
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Razer unveils the Kraken V4 Pro headset and a haptic seat cushion (yes, really) at RazerCon 2024
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Quordle today – hints and answers for Saturday, September 28 (game #978)
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza9 days ago
    NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, September 30 (game #211)
    TechRadar19 hours ago
    Almost all Amazon staff unhappy with return-to-office order, many want to leave
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Verizon’s experiencing a network outage – here’s everything we know so far
    TechRadar3 hours ago
    Loads more PS5 Pro enhanced games have been spotted on the PlayStation Store
    TechRadar7 hours ago
    How to watch Apartment 7A online: stream the Rosemary’s Baby prequel
    TechRadar3 days ago
    Dell is ordering hundreds of workers back to the office full time
    TechRadar3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy