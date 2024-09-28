Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TechRadar

    4 horror movies coming to Netflix in October 2024 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

    By Rowan Davies,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnE9f_0vmv6v4f00

    It's no lie that horror will be the theme of the month here at TechRadar in October, and we're excited to see what new titles will be gracing the best streaming services . As we wait patiently for the next load movies and shows to arrive on Netflix on October 2024 , we've taken the liberty to suggest four new horror movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

    Two Hitchcock suspense movies from the '60s and two modern thrillers occupy this month's Netflix recommendations, which could easily find there way into our best Netflix movies list, showcasing horror's origin and past, and where it stands now as a genre.

    While you Netflix subscribers rejoice in all the new movies and shows this month, keep in mind that with the arrival of new titles comes with the removal of others starting on October 1. To ensure you don't miss your favorites, check out our list of everything leaving Netflix in October 2024 .

    The Birds (1963)

    RT Score: 94%
    Age rating:     PG-13
    Length:     119 minutes
    Director:     Alfred Hitchcock
    Arriving on: October 1

    The Birds is the first of two movies from horror and suspense auteur Alfred Hitchcock coming to Netflix in October 2024. In a San Francisco pet store, socialite Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) meets Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor) only to follow him home after their encounter. Attempting to woo him she gifts him two love birds, an act which leads to a romantic spark, but soon after their romance blossoms an abundance of birds start attacking the town with no explanation.

    Till Death (2021)

    RT Score: 90%
    Age rating:     R
    Length:     88 minutes
    Director:     S.K. Dale
    Arriving on: October 1

    From the iconic teenage supernatural horror Jennifer Body's (2009), Megan Fox stars in S.K. Dale's directorial debut. Emma (Fox) doesn't have the best marriage with controlling husband Mark (Eoin Macken), but after she ends an affair her and Mark celebrate their anniversary at a secluded lake house. She wakes to find herself handcuffed to her dead husband, and must defeat killers hired by her husband to escape his twisted plan.

    Psycho (1960)

    RT Score: 97%
    Age rating:     R
    Length:     109 minutes
    Director:     Alfred Hitchcock
    Arriving on: October 1

    The second Hitchcock entry in our list, and one of the most legendary horrors to ever exist. After stealing $40,000 from her employer secretary Marion (Janet Leigh) runs away with her partner (John Gavin). Exhausted from travelling she spends a night at the Bates Motel run by Norman (Anthony Perkins), a young man with an odd attachment to his mother.

    A Quiet Place Part II (2020)

    RT Score: 91%
    Age rating:     PG-13
    Length:     107 minutes
    Director:     John Krasinski
    Arriving on: October 12

    Since Krasinski's sci-fi horror series was released in 2018, it has gone on to be considered a modern classic by fans of horror and thriller alike. Taking place after the events of the first movie, Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) guides her children through an post-apocalyptic world in silence to avoid being hunted by sound sensitive creatures. When the family runs into lost fugitive Emmett (Cillian Murphy), they discover that the creatures aren't the only threats out there.

    You might also like

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    2024's scariest horror movie is now available to watch at home
    digitalspy.com3 days ago
    Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2024
    PopCulture5 days ago
    ‘Longlegs’ Is Now Streaming: Here’s Where You Can Watch the Horror Movie Online
    Rolling Stone4 days ago
    Reminder: Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus are about to see a scary price hike in October
    TechRadar18 hours ago
    Watch the 61% Rotten Tomatoes Stephen King Adaptation That the Author Loved Before It Leaves Streaming
    Collider2 days ago
    This new Netflix show is being described as ‘like nothing else on TV’
    BGR.com5 days ago
    3 of the worst-rated movie franchises are leaving Netflix and good riddance – catch these 3 better films with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes before they go instead
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio31 minutes ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Loads more PS5 Pro enhanced games have been spotted on the PlayStation Store
    TechRadar18 hours ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    How to watch Apartment 7A online: stream the Rosemary’s Baby prequel
    TechRadar3 days ago
    The Samsung Galaxy S25 and other upcoming Androids look likely to cost even more than their predecessors
    TechRadar18 hours ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Never Let Go had a lot of promise but I’m tired of bad Hollywood endings
    TechRadar1 day ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Like to Touch Their Partners
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment19 days ago
    Hybrid cloud environments being targeted by worrying new ransomware attacks
    TechRadar10 hours ago
    Ten months after its release, the Tesla Cybertruck is finally getting Full Self Driving capabilities
    TechRadar18 hours ago
    Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak may give us an idea of the new design
    TechRadar19 hours ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day in October 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment2 days ago
    Google Maps, Street View, and Google Earth all get major updates – including a time travel feature
    TechRadar1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Chinese scientists use americium to produce ultra-compact nuclear battery that could perhaps one day replace lithium batteries
    TechRadar2 days ago
    Iiyama ProLite XCB4594DQSN ultrawide monitor review
    TechRadar1 day ago
    3 Lucky Zodiac Signs with Financial Abundance on September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment7 hours ago
    Creating the future of work through the power of people and AI
    TechRadar15 hours ago
    How to watch Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping online from anywhere
    TechRadar1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy