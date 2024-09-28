4 horror movies coming to Netflix in October 2024 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

It's no lie that horror will be the theme of the month here at TechRadar in October, and we're excited to see what new titles will be gracing the best streaming services . As we wait patiently for the next load movies and shows to arrive on Netflix on October 2024 , we've taken the liberty to suggest four new horror movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Two Hitchcock suspense movies from the '60s and two modern thrillers occupy this month's Netflix recommendations, which could easily find there way into our best Netflix movies list, showcasing horror's origin and past, and where it stands now as a genre.

While you Netflix subscribers rejoice in all the new movies and shows this month, keep in mind that with the arrival of new titles comes with the removal of others starting on October 1. To ensure you don't miss your favorites, check out our list of everything leaving Netflix in October 2024 .

The Birds (1963)

RT Score: 94%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 119 minutes

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Arriving on: October 1

The Birds is the first of two movies from horror and suspense auteur Alfred Hitchcock coming to Netflix in October 2024. In a San Francisco pet store, socialite Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) meets Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor) only to follow him home after their encounter. Attempting to woo him she gifts him two love birds, an act which leads to a romantic spark, but soon after their romance blossoms an abundance of birds start attacking the town with no explanation.

Till Death (2021)

RT Score: 90%

Age rating: R

Length: 88 minutes

Director: S.K. Dale

Arriving on: October 1

From the iconic teenage supernatural horror Jennifer Body's (2009), Megan Fox stars in S.K. Dale's directorial debut. Emma (Fox) doesn't have the best marriage with controlling husband Mark (Eoin Macken), but after she ends an affair her and Mark celebrate their anniversary at a secluded lake house. She wakes to find herself handcuffed to her dead husband, and must defeat killers hired by her husband to escape his twisted plan.

Psycho (1960)

RT Score: 97%

Age rating: R

Length: 109 minutes

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Arriving on: October 1

The second Hitchcock entry in our list, and one of the most legendary horrors to ever exist. After stealing $40,000 from her employer secretary Marion (Janet Leigh) runs away with her partner (John Gavin). Exhausted from travelling she spends a night at the Bates Motel run by Norman (Anthony Perkins), a young man with an odd attachment to his mother.

A Quiet Place Part II (2020)

RT Score: 91%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 107 minutes

Director: John Krasinski

Arriving on: October 12

Since Krasinski's sci-fi horror series was released in 2018, it has gone on to be considered a modern classic by fans of horror and thriller alike. Taking place after the events of the first movie, Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) guides her children through an post-apocalyptic world in silence to avoid being hunted by sound sensitive creatures. When the family runs into lost fugitive Emmett (Cillian Murphy), they discover that the creatures aren't the only threats out there.

