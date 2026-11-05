Baby Brezza bottle sterilizers recalled over burn risk

Recalled Baby Brezza SuperFast Sterilizer Dryers: The BRZ0083/BRZ0156 (left) and BRZ0154 (right).

Image credit: Baby Brezza

Parents who purchased Baby Brezza sterilizers to keep their newborns healthy should pay attention to this recall. Baby Brezza is recalling about 29,000 SuperFast Sterilizer Dryers, countertop appliances that sterilize and dry baby bottles and breast pump parts in 10 minutes. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns they can overheat during operation, creating a burn hazard for anyone who touches the hot surface.

The company has received 32 reports of units overheating or their plastic housings melting. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. At least 4,500 additional units were sold in Canada, where Health Canada has issued a matching recall.

The recall covers model numbers BRZ0083, BRZ0154, and BRZ0156 that were sold from January 2024 through October 2026 for $160 to $180, in TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores and online at babybrezza.com, Target.com, and Babylist.com. Baby Brezza says units with any other model number aren’t included in the recall.

To check if your machine is part of the recall, turn it over. The model number will be printed on a sticker on the underside of the base, after the words “ITEM #.”

If you own one of the recalled models, stop using it immediately and unplug it, even if it seems to work normally. Baby Brezza will replace affected units at no cost, and you don’t need a receipt to claim one. The replacement is the SuperQuick 10 Minute Sterilizer Dryer in black, which Baby Brezza calls an upgraded version of the recalled machine. Shipping is free.

To get your replacement, fill out the company’s recall form and upload a photo of the model number label. Customer service will then email you a Return Authorization Number with further instructions.

Don’t throw away the recalled machine until Baby Brezza confirms you can dispose of it. The CPSC says owners will need to disable the machine by cutting its power cord and provide photos documenting that it has been destroyed. Follow the company’s instructions before doing so, then dispose of the appliance according to local requirements.

Read the original article: Baby Brezza bottle sterilizers recalled over burn risk