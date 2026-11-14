A Tesla Cybercab drives on the highway in Hayward, California on October 4, 2026. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) | Image Credits:Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images

Tesla said on Friday evening that “select customers” now have the opportunity to pre-order the company’s autonomous, golden Cybercab “for personal use.”

More details became clear as those select customers looked at the order page. Tech reviewer Marques Brownlee posted that buyers “must accept delivery” in one of a handful of Texas cities and that the Cybercab will only operate in certain geofenced areas. The estimated delivery date is December 2026.

In addition to the $29,990 price tag, Cybercab owners will need to pay $299 per month to operate their vehicle.

In response to Brownlee’s post, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Cybercab “will be available nationwide, as we receive regulatory approval.” He added that the monthly fee is “too high”: “Should match the cost of Tesla [Full Self-Driving] and connectivity for other models, which is more like ~$115/month.”

Tesla’s Ashok Elluswamy offered more information about the geofencing, saying that Cybercab will work “unsupervised inside all the same geo locations as @robotaxi, just serving the owners’ needs.”

After falling far short of projected sales, Tesla recently announced it will cease Cybertruck production next year and use the additional factory capacity to build more Cybercabs.