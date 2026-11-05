TikTok quietly launches a stand-alone TikTok Shop app

Image Credits:TikTok

TikTok has quietly launched a stand-alone TikTok Shop app in select markets as it continues to expand its e-commerce ambitions. The app will offer personalized product recommendations, the ability to shop through livestreams and short-form videos, app-exclusive deals, in-app checkout, order tracking, and customer support.

The app, which was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, is available in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines on iOS and Android.

The launch of a stand-alone app gives TikTok Shop a chance to reach shoppers beyond the main TikTok platform and compete more directly with established e-commerce apps like Amazon and Temu. It also suggests that TikTok is prepared to invest more heavily in social commerce by giving Shop its own dedicated destination rather than simply keeping it within the main app.

TikTok did not respond to TechCrunch’s request for comment regarding the rollout.

It’s unknown whether TikTok plans to release the app more widely and bring it to the United States. If TikTok does bring the app to the U.S., it would be competing not only with Amazon and Temu but also with big-box retailers like Walmart and Target, whose customers have grown accustomed to routinely ordering through the stores’ apps.

According to the app’s description, users will be able to access free shipping offers and exclusive first-order benefits, along with “secure payments for safe checkout.” By offering users app-exclusive deals, the company is incentivizing them to shop in the app rather than the main TikTok app.

Interestingly, the launch creates something of a full-circle moment in the rivalry between TikTok and Amazon. While Amazon previously introduced a TikTok-like short-form video feed called Inspire to draw consumers’ attention away from apps like TikTok and drive sales on its platform instead, TikTok is now making a similar play in reverse. With its new stand-alone commerce app, TikTok is looking to draw consumers away from platforms like Amazon and fuel more purchases within its own ecosystem.

The launch marks another step in TikTok’s efforts to branch out beyond social media. Although the company was once primarily focused on social networking and entertainment, TikTok has gradually ventured into new areas.

Beyond TikTok Shop, the company has added games, restaurant guides, sports hubs, hotel booking, and microdramas, and is also exploring payments.