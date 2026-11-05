ElevenLabs now lets users publish AI-generated music directly on SoundCloud

Image Credits:ElevenMusic

Audio AI company ElevenLabs on Thursday said users will be able to publish AI-generated music created using its ElevenMusic platform directly on SoundCloud.

ElevenLabs is also offering SoundCloud Artist Pro users three months of ElevenMusic Pro, which lets you generate up to 1,000 songs, split songs’ stem files 500 times, and five custom styles or vocals per month.

The company first released a music-generation model in 2025, and followed it up in April 2026 with a consumer app that lets you generate songs using prompts. Then a month later, it released a new music model that could switch genres mid-track and handle more complex vocals. ElevenLabs said that users have so far created over 25 million tracks using its models.

SoundCloud has also been giving AI tools to artists, though it’s taking a different approach. Last month, it partnered with AI music tooling company Moises to let artists export and import songs to and from SoundCloud. The company also has integrations with other platforms like Google Flow Music and the music remix platform, Hook.

“SoundCloud has always been a place where artists experiment, push boundaries, and turn creative ideas into something bigger. By becoming the first platform to bring ElevenMusic creations directly to fans beyond its own ecosystem, we’re opening up new possibilities for artists to experiment, share their work, and build an audience,” SoundCloud CEO Eliah Seton said in a statement.

ElevenLabs also has a partnership with Spotify in which authors can use its audio models to generate narrations for their audiobooks and publish them on the music streaming service. While Spotify has signed partnerships with labels for products that let people use AI for remixing tracks, it has not yet announced any model partners like ElevenLabs.

Overall, though, music streaming platforms today seem more inclined toward labeling and helping users filter out AI-generated music, especially as the tech slowly grows popular with musicians. Deezer, for example, is introducing a toggle that lets you filter out AI music completely, while Bandcamp has put a blanket ban on AI-generated tracks. Spotify and YouTube have taken a more cautious approach to labeling tracks.