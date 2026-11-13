Teaneck’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and senior care staff. If you’re looking to stay local and still build your career, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Holy Name Medical Center

Holy Name Medical Center Location: Teaneck, NJ

Type: Per Diem / Part-Time

Pay: $44.00–$55.00 per hour (based on status, skills, education, experience)

(based on status, skills, education, experience) Unit: Medical-Surgical (3M)

Per diem RN role caring for patients with simple to complex needs on a busy Med-Surg unit. Good fit if you want flexible hours, strong clinical experience, and access to benefits like low-cost medical, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and on-site parking (for eligible part-time staff).

Employer: Holy Name Medical Center

Holy Name Medical Center Location: Teaneck, NJ

Type: Per Diem / Part-Time

Pay: $44.00–$55.00 per hour (based on status, skills, education, experience)

(based on status, skills, education, experience) Unit: Labor & Delivery / Mother Baby

Per diem L&D/Mother Baby RN role for nurses with 2+ years Labor & Delivery experience. You’ll support moms and newborns through birth and postpartum, with access to the same strong benefits package for eligible part-time staff.

Employer: Sinceri Senior Living

Location: Teaneck, NJ

Type: Full-Time

License: HHA or CNA required

Hands-on caregiver role in a senior living community, helping residents with daily activities, meals, and social engagement. Perks include quarterly wage increase potential, 401(k) with match, PTO, medical/dental/vision options, bonuses for length of service and referrals, and open interviews listed right in the posting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.