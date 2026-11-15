The Arsenal star has been tipped to eventually join Real Madrid

Former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin claims that top Arsenal star William Saliba will not turn down a move to Real Madrid, when an inevitable transfer finally ignites.

Saliba has developed into one of the best centre-backs in European football under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, having moved to Emirates Stadium from Saint-Etienne for £27million back in 2019.

During his time in north London, Saliba has continually linked with a move to Real, and it got to a point last season where Arteta openly discussed the speculation with the Frenchman, who revealed that he was happy with life at Arsenal.

Schneiderlin actually played alongside the France international for one season at Nice back in 2021, and his convinced his old teammate has now become a world-class talent.

The 37-year-old, who retired from the game in 2024, has worried Arsenal fans, however, by claiming there will come a time where Saliba will be unable to say no to heading to Madrid.

“William Saliba to Real Madrid? That’s something he will need to decide for himself,” Schneiderlin told ComeOn.

“It’s not for me to say whether he should stay at Arsenal or go to Madrid but what I do know, having played alongside him, is that he is a top centre-back with an elite mentality who always wants to improve.

“He’s coming back from a long injury now, but I think the bigger question is actually for Arsenal: if you lose Saliba, who do you replace him with?

DON’T MISS: Andrea Berta accelerates masterclass Arsenal swoop for explosive €80m winger – Exclusive

Saliba backed to join Real Madrid

“There are very few centre-backs in the world right now capable of delivering those kinds of performances.

“I said this many years ago when he was playing for Nice, if I were a big club, I would buy him immediately, because down the line his price tag would become far too high.

“He is an incredible player to have in your side. But when a decision like that comes up, there are a handful of clubs in your career that you simply cannot turn down, and Real Madrid is one of them.”

READ MORE: Bournemouth reach decision on selling Arsenal target Eli Junior Kroupi in January

Saliba is now back in action after recovering from a back issue but was left out of the France squad for their Nations League clashes with Italy and Turkey.

He is, however, expected to be fully fit for the trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League on November 21.