Martin Odegaard refused to answer an Arsenal transfer question

Arsenal attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard is trying to convince one of his Norway international teammates to move to the Gunners in the January transfer window, according to a report.

The Gunners are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table and have picked up 10 points from four Champions League games this season.

Just like last season, Arsenal are favourites to win the Premier League title in the 2026/27 campaign.

Arsenal reached the final of the Champions League last season and are aiming to become the European champions this time around.

While Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a strong squad, sporting director Andrea Berta is keen on adding more quality players in the middle of the season.

On November 14, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal are in talks with Antonio Nusa’s representatives.

Sources have told us that RB Leipzig are willing to sell the Norway international winger for €80million (£66million).

Nusa has scored six goals and given eight assists in 15 matches in all competitions for Leipzig so far this campaign.

The 21-year-old left-winger scored for Norway in their 3-1 win against Wales in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

DON’T MISS:Middlesbrough reach decision on selling Will Lankshear as Arsenal among growing list of suitors – Exclusive

Martin Odegaard wants Antonio Nusa at Arsenal

According to TuttoJuve, Arsenal attacking midfielder Odegaard has been speaking to Nusa about a potential move to the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window.

Odegaard plays with Nusa for Norway and is reportedly keen on the 21-year-old moving to Arsenal in the middle of the season.

The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has claimed that Odegaard is ‘trying to facilitate the young winger’s transfer to London’ and has ‘already had some personal discussions with the Leipzig player, illustrating the opportunities offered by Arteta’s technical project’.

There is interest in the winger from Juventus as well, but the price tag is prohibitive for the Italian giants.

READ NEXT: Tottenham ready to stun Arsenal with sensational TRIPLE SWAP offer for Eli Junior Kroupi