Brazil and Manchester United midfielder Andrey Santos

Manchester United midfielder Andrey Santos’s performance for Brazil against Japan has been praised in the national media, but that still does not eclipse the fact that Chelsea got the better end of the deal because of Red Devils director of football, Jason Wilcox.

Santos featured for Brazil in their 3-2 defeat to Japan at the National Stadium in Singapore on Saturday.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti included the Man Utd midfielder in his starting line-up.

The 22-year-old, who joined Man Utd from Chelsea in the summer transfer window for a total fee of £50million, was deployed in central midfield in a 4-3-3 formation.

Santos played for 78 minutes before being taken off for Joao Gomes.

During his time on the pitch in Singapore, Santos took one shot, which was not on target, did not create any chances, had a passing accuracy of 95.2%, and made one tackle.

It was a hugely disappointing result for Brazil, but the national media were still impressed with Santos.

Globo rated Santos 6 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and noted: ‘One of the most consistent players on the field.

‘He fulfilled his role well in defensive combat, protected the edge of the penalty area effectively, and tried to circulate the ball when Brazil sought space in offensive plays.’

Tribunadoagreste gave Santos 5.5 out of 10 and observed: ‘More focused on marking, he gained the upper hand in duels.

‘A discreet performance, but without compromising the team’.

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Man Utd overpaid for Andrey Santos

Despite Santos’s encouraging performance for Brazil, it cannot be denied that he has been hugely underwhelming for Man Utd so far this season.

Under Michael Carrick, who was sacked as Man Utd manager this week, Santos made four starts in the Premier League and two starts in the Champions League this season.

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed the new head coach of Man Utd.

It remains to be seen if Pochettino is able to get the best out of Santos, who cost Man Utd £25m more than he should have, according to The Athletic.

The respected and trusted sports publication claimed on November 3 that Chelsea believe that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, paid them double what Santos is actually worth.

The Athletic revealed: ‘Another United source said that had Wilcox pushed for Anderson and he were to pick up an injury, United would be left with a weaker squad than last season, owing to a lack of cover.

‘This has materialised at left-back, with Patrick Dorgu, Luke Shaw and Noussair Mazraoui all injured this season.

‘Others have questions about the quality of signings, including Andrey Santos joining for £50m.

‘Some people close to Chelsea regarded the 22-year-old as worth half that price.

‘His mobility in midfield, alongside Youri Tielemans, appears at odds with what United required.’

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