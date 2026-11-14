Incoming Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino

Fabrizio Romano has given his take on whether or not new Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign Malo Gusto from his former club Chelsea.

Pochettino has been appointed the new Man Utd head coach following the Premier League club’s decision to sack Michael Carrick.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager will take over at Man Utd after the current international break.

Pochettino has already been linked with players to sign for Man Utd in the January transfer window.

Chelsea full-back Malo Gusto is one of the players that Man Utd have been linked with.

On November 9, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Gusto wants to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The France international is not getting regular playing time under manager Xabi Alonso at the moment and is ready to leave Stamford Bridge in the middle of the season.

We understand that Chelsea, too, are willing to offload the 23-year-old.

TalkSPORT reported this week that Man Utd are interested in signing Gusto from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Transfer guru Romano has brought an update on Gusto’s future.

According to the Italian journalist, while Pochettino enjoyed working with Gusto at Chelsea, Man Utd are not actively pursing a deal for the Frenchman, who has made only three starts in the Premier League so far this season.

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Man Utd stance on signing Malo Gusto from Chelsea

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The situation of Malo Gusto could be an interesting one to follow because Malo Gusto didn’t find so much game time over the last few months and weeks.

“It has not been the easiest start of the season for Malo Gusto.

“Then it’s also true that Chelsea in that position have Reece James, Chelsea in that position have Marco Pallestra, who joined in the summer of 55 millions.

“So, obviously, Chelsea have so many players who can fill that spot and so it’s not easy also for Malo to find the game time in a season without European football for Chelsea.

“But for Malo Gusto, there are many clubs keeping close eye to him, in England and also abroad.

“So, there are clubs calling and trying to understand of Malo Gusto, the situation of Malo Gusto.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen next because of many of you asked me about Pochettino.

“Pochettino was very happy with Malo Gusto when he was at Chelsea, so there is a connection.

“But, at the moment, Man Utd priorities are the centre-back is a position they want to cover, the striker, so let’s see what’s going to happen next.

“In the summer, there was interest from Manchester City, but then ended up without doing any deal for Malo Gusto.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen, but Malo is a situation to follow.

“Let’s see if in January or in the summer, based on the proposals, because Chelsea were clear in the summer.

“When clubs were interested, Chelsea indicated the price of 75 millions for Malo Gusto.”

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