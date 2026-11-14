Gareth Southgate is on USA's radar after Pochettino exit

Sir Gareth Southgate’s name has been discussed by the US Soccer Federation as a potential successor to Mauricio Pochettino, with TEAMtalk understanding that the former England manager has emerged as one of the options being considered.

The US hierarchy were made aware late last week that Pochettino was a possible option for Manchester United after the Argentine made clear his desire to take charge at Old Trafford.

Developments have moved quickly, with the US chiefs already considering potential replacements in the event that Pochettino ended up back in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk understands that former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is their leading target, with persuading the Catalan to take charge of the national team viewed as the preferred outcome.

However, the US Soccer Federation have also explored alternative candidates, as they assess their options.

Former Belgium and Portugal manager Roberto Martinez is believed to be keen on the role, while ex-Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has also been discussed.

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Southgate in the mix for USA job

Now TEAMtalk can reveal that Southgate is another name to have come up in those conversations.

The former England boss has been out of club and international management since leaving the national team in 2024, having led the Three Lions to back-to-back European Championship finals.

Despite his name being discussed in the United States, we understand Southgate would have little interest in taking the job at this stage.

Instead, there is a belief that the Football Association would like to bring him back into the organisation, potentially working alongside his friend Dan Ashworth, who is currently the FA’s Chief Football Officer.

Southgate remains a significant figure within English football following his eight-year spell in charge of the national team, and a return to the FA could offer a route back into the game away from the day-to-day demands of management.