Former England striker Gary Lineker has explained why he cannot see Mauricio Pochettino lasting too long at Manchester United, with the real issues at Old Trafford much more deep-lying.

United confirmed Pochettino’s appointment as Michael Carrick’s replacement on Friday, with the former Tottenham and Chelsea head coach officially joining after the November international break.

Pochettino, who has penned a two-and-a-half-year contract at Man Utd, is facing a huge task ahead, with the Red Devils currently in the relegation zone after a disastrous start to the campaign. Indeed, the Old Trafford outfit have won just three of their 15 games in all competitions this term.

While Pochettino is widely viewed as a clear upgrade on the departing Carrick, Lineker fears that the issues beyond the dugout at United could see him gone after 18 months.

“I see Pochettino going in there, and I think they’ll probably get off to a reasonable start, and they’ll do okay for a while,” Lineker said on The Rest Is Football podcast.

“I think for Pochettino, it’s a big club, Manchester United, big by name.

“He’ll go on there, and then he’ll be disappointed with the way things occur in the future, and if he’s still there in 18 months, I’ll be surprised.”

“If anything, they’re worse now…”

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Lineke

He continued: “Because again and again, it’s rinse and repeat; the scapegoat is always the coach, and you can see that. And I think the real problems are above the coach.

“These guys are all good coaches. You look at some of the names they’ve had in the last 10 years. What’s that, 12 coaches now who have gone since Alex Ferguson? And they all leave and they say the club’s a mess.

“There will always be coaches to blame, and they didn’t back Carrick properly in the summer. They didn’t.

“He performed brilliantly in the second half of last season. Admittedly, they weren’t in European football, and they were playing counter-attack stuff, but I don’t know how long the people at the top of Manchester United can get away with it. And ultimately, I think the fans know anyway.

“Obviously, there have been years and years of complaints and demonstrations against the Glazers, and obviously Ratcliffe hasn’t made any difference. If anything, they’re worse now.”

Despite Lineker pointing out the clear issues behind the scenes at Old Trafford, Pochettino indicated on Friday that he felt he had to take the job.

“It’s difficult to talk now. I’m a very emotional guy. It’s a very sad decision,” Pochettino said, as he addressed the media in his outgoing role as USA head coach.

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“But we are professionals and we are trying to make our dreams come true.

“I never said I wanted to go back [to the Premier League] but they know there aren’t too many opportunities that happen in your career like Manchester United. When it arrives, it’s difficult to turn down.”