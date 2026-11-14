Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz was described as ‘unstoppable’ after shining in Germany’s Nations League win over nine-man Serbia on Friday night, although not all of the country’s media were impressed with his performance.

Wirtz has scored in back-to-back matches after grabbing Germany’s second goal at the Stadion Rajko Mitić, carrying on his fine form of late for club and country.

Indeed, the 23-year-old has looked a different player in recent weeks, finally showcasing why Liverpool were prepared to spend £116m on his signature in the summer of 2025.

However, not all in the German media were impressed with Wirtz’s display against Serbia, with some suggesting that he could have done more against a team that had two late red cards – although it’s worth pointing out that he was subbed off five minutes after the first dismissal.

There is no doubt, though, that having Anfield legend Jurgen Klopp as his international boss is having some sort of impact on his upturn in form, with Wirtz taking his goal against Serbia well to put Germany in command of the contest.

Sport1 were decidedly impressed, claiming that Wirtz was ‘everywhere in attack’, and was at times ‘unstoppable’ for the home defence to deal with.

They handed him a 1.5/5, which looks bad, but they rank 1 as being the highest and 5 the lowest, while they also stated that Wirtz is ‘clearly enjoying himself at the moment, and it shows.’

It was not all good news for Wirtz though, with Liga Blatt and GOAL Germany not as impressed with his performance in Belgrade.

Liga Blatt hand him a 2/5 and highlighted his ability to ‘create technically fine moments,’ with his ‘elegant passes’ especially impressive.

Happily, Wirtz is also said to have made a difference off the ball, something Andoni Iraola will be pleased to hear, and is claimed to have been leading the press and ‘disrupting the opposition’s play.’

Meanwhile, GOAL were more focused on the fact that Wirtz had a ‘dip’ in the second-half, choosing to rate him as a 3/5.