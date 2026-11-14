Florian Wirtz impressed in Germany's win over Serbia

Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz was described as ‘unstoppable’ after shining in Germany’s Nations League win over nine-man Serbia on Friday night, although not all of the country’s media were impressed with his performance.

Wirtz has scored in back-to-back matches after grabbing Germany’s second goal at the Stadion Rajko Mitić, carrying on his fine form of late for club and country.

Indeed, the 23-year-old has looked a different player in recent weeks, finally showcasing why Liverpool were prepared to spend £116m on his signature in the summer of 2025.

However, not all in the German media were impressed with Wirtz’s display against Serbia, with some suggesting that he could have done more against a team that had two late red cards – although it’s worth pointing out that he was subbed off five minutes after the first dismissal.

There is no doubt, though, that having Anfield legend Jurgen Klopp as his international boss is having some sort of impact on his upturn in form, with Wirtz taking his goal against Serbia well to put Germany in command of the contest.

Sport1 were decidedly impressed, claiming that Wirtz was ‘everywhere in attack’, and was at times ‘unstoppable’ for the home defence to deal with.

They handed him a 1.5/5, which looks bad, but they rank 1 as being the highest and 5 the lowest, while they also stated that Wirtz is ‘clearly enjoying himself at the moment, and it shows.’

It was not all good news for Wirtz though, with Liga Blatt and GOAL Germany not as impressed with his performance in Belgrade.

Liga Blatt hand him a 2/5, highlighting his ability to ‘create technically fine moments’, with his ‘elegant passes’ especially impressive.

Meanwhile, GOAL were more focused on Wirtz having a ‘dip’ in the second-half of the contest, choosing to rate him as a 3/5.

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Wirtz facing Liverpool axe – Murphy

In contrast to Wirtz’s uptick in form, former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy has explained why he thinks Andoni Iraola could soon be left with no option but to drop the German from his starting XI.

Despite, seven goals and assists from 15 games this season, Murphy is still not convinced and pinpoints his tendency to go missing in the bigger games.

He also points out whether Wirtz’s current output justifies his inclusion in three main worries why Iraola could be forced to bench him in certain games.

“Well, he’s technically very good, there’s no doubt about it. And he can see a pass, and he’s creative on his best days; he makes things happen. Is he scoring and making enough goals to warrant his place? Not when you judge him on other number tens who play that role,” Murphy told wettbasis.

“It’s a difficult role, by the way, because at high-level football now it’s generally condensed centrally and the space is wide, whether it be full-backs or wide players, the space is generally wide on a pitch, so he’s always playing in tight areas, and it’s not easy.

“But I think when you’re at one of the biggest clubs in Europe and in the world, and you’re playing that role, you have to be a game changer and a match-winner more regularly, and I think physically, he has found it really difficult to adapt to the Premier League.

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He added: “I felt like many Liverpool fans that this second season after a summer away and also just understanding the Premier League after the first season, that we would see a big improvement, and we haven’t really, if I have to be brutally honest.”