Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola and sporting director Julian Ward

Liverpool are set to save £33million with a brilliant 2027 transfer, according to one of their former defenders, while Brighton have responded to the Reds’ interest in Maxim De Cuyper.

Liverpool have won 10 of their 16 games under Andoni Iraola so far, with five of those victories coming in 10 Premier League matches. That form has put Iraola’s side fourth in the Premier League table, three points behind third-placed Manchester City.

Returning Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward will be looking to help Iraola with more impressive deals over the next two transfer windows, and one is emerging as a no-brainer…

Liverpool plot masterclass signing

Liverpool will be securing a £33m discount if they make Ronald Araujo’s loan transfer permanent next year, Dejan Lovren has claimed.

When asked about the Uruguayan, Lovren said (via Tribal Football): “I believe the Premier League suits Ronald Araujo more than the Spanish league. Because he is a physically dominant guy, it suits him perfectly.

“I believe he will only improve and, I don’t know, maybe in the future he can agree to stay permanently.

“In the Premier League, Liverpool won’t be his only option, but Liverpool are smart enough to consider their options. He’s quite young at 27, so why not keep him if he’s doing so well?”

Lovren was then asked if Liverpool should activate their £47m option to sign Araujo permanently.

He replied: “£47m? Why not? In the near future, he will probably cost £80m, so why not take him at this price and make him an even bigger and better player along the way?

“He’s at a perfect age. He has a good five to six years at the top football level to play. So why not?

“Everyone wants Virgil van Dijk to play until he’s 41 like Luka Modric, but not everyone is like Luka Modric.

“So the time will also come for Van Dijk to leave Liverpool and you need options, you need replacements. You need to look at least five years ahead.”

Araujo has performed brilliantly at right-back in recent months, while he has also been mentioned as a potential successor for Van Dijk in central defence.

We revealed on October 30 that Liverpool could even bring Araujo’s permanent signing forward to January.

De Cuyper price

Sources have confirmed to us that Liverpool are interested in Brighton star De Cuyper as they search for potential recruits at left-back.

The Belgian has been in superb form since joining Brighton from Club Brugge for €20m (£17m), putting up four goals and four assists in 16 matches.

We understand Liverpool are among the clubs circling for De Cuyper, having identified him as a possible replacement for Kostas Tsimikas.

Despite Liverpool’s interest, Brighton intend to keep De Cuyper in January and continue to benefit from yet more excellent recruitment.

However, our sources state that a £50m offer would get Brighton chiefs thinking about a potential sale next summer.

Glittering Ngumoha praise

Ex-Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has called Rio Ngumoha ‘outstanding’ and tipped the winger to compete for the Ballon d’Or in the future.

When quizzed on which young English star could reach the very top of the game, Quansah said: “I don’t want to put anyone too high like that but, outstanding, outstanding talent is Rio Ngumoha.

“Trained with him at Liverpool a lot. Very young when he came to Liverpool.

“He’s so sharp, so quick. I think the first thing most lads said when he came here, he’s so brave at doing his one-v-ones and definitely someone who has potential to be on that level.”

Earlier this week, Ngumoha himself said: “(Kane winning) has also helped English football now because everyone’s seen one of us win the Ballon d’Or, it is definitely encouraging many more people to want to be known as the best player in the world.

“For me, I would like to achieve it and I think I can do it.”