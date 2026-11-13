Seven Tottenham January striker targets ranked

As the January transfer window approaches, TEAMtalk has ranked the Tottenham Hotspur striker targets who could add a much-needed cutting edge to Roberto De Zerbi’s attack, from most likely to sign to least.

Spurs’ struggles in front of goal have been blatantly obvious through the first quarter of the campaign, with De Zerbi’s side only chalking up 10 goals in their first 10 Premier League outings.

Of those 10 strikes, only two have been scored by genuine strikers in Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush, and respected transfer insider David Ornstein recently revealed that there is an expectation that Tottenham could spend big on another No.9 in the winter window.

To that end, we’ve looked at the strikers linked with a switch to north London and, with the help of our sources, have ranked them from most likely to join to least – starting from the latter…

7th: Georges Mikautadze

We revealed over the summer that Spurs have been keeping a close eye on Villarreal star Mikautadze, and nothing has changed on that front.

The Georgia international has scored five goals and chalked up two assists in 17 games in all competitions so far this season is currently valued at around the €40million (£33m).

Mikautadze is described as a strong technician who likes to run in behind, but his 5ft 9in frame could be an issue, and he is not considered your typical link-up man.

Indeed, De Zerbi is basically after a more prolific version of his current central striker Solanke, but Mikautadze is not really that.

6th: Endrick

This one would be a real eye-opener and a statement signing from the Lewis family, given the Brazilian has been at Real Madrid since 2024 and has also won 24 caps for his country.

His chances at the Santiago Bernabeu have been limited, however, with the 20-year-old making just 47 appearances for the club in all competitions to date and scoring eight goals in that time.

Endrick enjoyed a successful loan spell in France with Lyon in the second half of last season, including scoring a hat-trick in a win over Metz.

But, despite his technical ability, his 5ft 8in frame could see him struggle playing through the middle in the Premier League, and his addition would arguably be a gamble Tottenham cannot afford to make.

5th: Younes Ebnoutalib

The Eintracht Frankfurt star would have been higher on the list if he had not come out and stated his desire to remain in Germany at this stage of his career.

Ebnoutalib has all the assets to be a success in English football, standing at an imposing 6ft 3in, while he also has pace to burn and is excellent with the ball at his feet.

The 23-year-old, who won his first senior cap for Germany against the Netherlands in the last international break, has scored eight goals in 11 games for Frankfurt so far this season.

It’s reported that Juventus are also keen on Ebnoutalib, who could be available for around £20m-30m, if Frankfurt decide to sell. It just depends on whether the player himself is ready to do a U-turn over his decision to remain in the Bundesliga.

4th: Igor Matanović

The Croatian is a player our sources have been quite hot on when it comes to moving to the Premier League in 2027, with Tottenham in the mix alongside the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 6ft 4in Freiburg frontman has made an impressive start to the new season, scoring eight times in 16 appearances in all competitions and also has a strong assists record during his time in Germany.

As we previously reported, however, Matanović will not come cheap. Indeed, Freiburg are pushing for a £50m fee for the Croatia international, who started in his country’s 2-1 Nations League loss to England on Thursday evening.

That price point might be a bit too steep for Spurs.

3rd: Gustavo Varela

The in-form Monza frontman has emerged as a potential target for both Tottenham and Arsenal of late and is expected to cost in the region of €40-50m (£33-42m), although that fee may drop a little in January.

The Portugal international has scored an impressive 11 goals in 11 games so far this term and our sources indicate that Spurs have scouted Varela ahead of a potential January swoop.

Varela is renowned for his clinical finishing, something that has been sorely absent in north London since the departures of legendary duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

One to keep a close eye on then, although Spurs will not have it all their own way in the chase for the Monza man.

2nd: Eli Junior Kroupi

Heavily linked throughout the summer, the Bournemouth star is once again on Tottenham’s radar heading into the winter window.

The Cherries remained defiant throughout last summer, demanding at least £80m for the talented forward, who ended up suffering a broken foot during pre-season.

Kroupi, who excelled in a stunning campaign on the south coast last season, is back in action now. And, while a report from talkSPORT states that Bournemouth are not willing to sell mid-season, money talks and a major offer from Spurs could still persuade them.

There are concerns over Arsenal hijacking any deal, though, with the Gunners also big admirers of Kroupi. Our sources, however, indicate that Tottenham are willing to offer players in part exchange to try and sweeten a deal.

1st: Nicolo Tresoldi

The Club Brugge star has emerged as one of the hottest strikers in European football and has been in outstanding form for his club this season, scoring 14 goals in 17 games in all competitions – including five in the Champions League.

Born in Italy and raised in Germany, he represents Germany at Under-21, and our sources revealed back in September that Spurs were scouting Tresoldi, alongside the likes of Manchester United.

A €40m (£34m) price-tag has been mooted for the 22-year-old – the same figure Brugge received from Arsenal last summer for Christos Tzolis, although Brugge are not that keen on selling.

In terms of Tresoldi’s playing style, he is described as an intelligent penalty-box finisher with clever off-the-ball movement. He is also quick for his 6ft 1in frame and likes attacking space in behind defences.

All in all, in terms of cost and likelihood of securing a January deal, we think Tresoldi represents Tottenham’s best chance of adding a new No.9 in the new year.