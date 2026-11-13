Man Utd midfielder Youri Tielemans, silhouette player

A report has revealed Manchester United seriously considered signing a Champions League-winning midfielder instead of Youri Tielemans, and the Belgian is in for a rude awakening under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Man Utd oversaw a long-anticipated midfield rebuild over the summer, though in the end, INEOS overpromised and underdelivered.

A stunning report from The Times recently revealed how Man Utd botched their attempts to sign No 1 target, Elliot Anderson, who favoured signing for United over Manchester City but wound up at the latter.

Other high profile targets came and went, most notably Mateus Fernandes, and when the dust settled, United were left with Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba and Tielemans.

A prior report from The Athletic claimed sources close to Chelsea believe Man Utd paid twice as much as they needed to for Santos.

And according to a fresh update from the same outlet on Friday, Tielemans almost didn’t arrive at all.

That’s because long before the Belgium international rocked up at Old Trafford to the tune of £35m, Man Utd were seriously considering signing Leon Goretzka instead.

Man Utd nearly signed Leon Goretzka instead of Youri Tielemans

The one-time Champions League winner and seven-times Bundesliga winner left Bayern Munich via free agency last summer.

However, the 31-year-old would ultimately go on to join Villa where ironically, he filled the spot vacated by Tielemans.

The report explained: ‘It can be revealed that United gave serious consideration to signing Leon Goretzka as a free agent instead of Tielemans.

‘Goretzka left Bayern Munich in June but commanded significant wages and will be 32 in February.

‘Goretzka instead went to Villa and scored at Old Trafford in [Michael] Carrick’s last game.’

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Youri Tielemans could struggle under Mauricio Pochettino

According to The Sun, Tielemans may be in for a rude awakening under new boss Pochettino, whose appointment was officially confirmed on Friday afternoon.

The newspaper claimed Pochettino will work his new squad hard, and particularly with regards to raising their stamina and fitness levels.

United are amongst the lowest in the running stats this term and at times during games, appear to be playing at walking pace.

The Argentine manager will reportedly utilise the brutal ‘Gacon test’, and The Sunhighlighted Tielemans as one of United’s less athletic stars who could wilt under the tougher fitness regime.