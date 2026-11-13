An insider has dampened expectations amid claims Liverpool could smash a world record in 2027, though one signing that would please the fans can still happen, according to reports.

Liverpool spent big on Virgil van Dijk way back in 2018, paying a whopping £75m for the centre-back. However, given the astronomical impact the iconic Dutchman has made, you’d be hard pressed to argue £75m wasn’t a bargain.

The most any club has paid for a centre-half is the slightly higher sum of £80m. The record belongs to Harry Maguire by way of his switch from Leicester City to Manchester United.

But according to a recent update from Sky Germany, Liverpool could set a new benchmark in 2027 by raiding Brighton.

Their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, wrote on X: ‘Liverpool have Luka Vuskovic on their shortlist for next summer. The 19 y/o top defender is being monitored regularly.

‘His contract at Brighton is valid until 2031. No release clause will be available next summer.

‘Current price valuation: around €100m (+/-). Vuskovic is very happy under Fabian Hürzeler. However, his dream is to join Real Madrid one day.’

Around the same time as that update dropped, speculation had begun to swirl over Liverpool weighing up a move for Leeds United’s ultra-impressive Tarik Muharemovic too.

It’s perhaps not a coincidence these types of stories are surfacing at a time when Van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both in the final year of their respective contracts at Anfield.

But according to a fresh update from The Athletic’s James Pearce, Liverpool do not plan to spend big on a centre-back signing next year.

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Liverpool not planning big-money centre-back moves

The Reds reporter wrote on X: ‘Centre-back not a priority for Liverpool so highly unlikely they will invest heavily in that area either in January or next summer.

‘[Jeremy] Jacquet has made a huge impact and big hopes for fellow young centre-backs [Giovanni] Leoni, [Ifeanyi] Ndukwe and [Mor Talla] Ndiaye.’

Pearce’s assessment would also seem to suggest Van Dijk may end up signing a new contract.

The Dutchman recently spoke publicly about his desire to do just that, while TEAMtalk has been told the current direction of travel at Liverpool is fresh terms will be put to the 35-year-old.

Furthermore, Pearce’s verdict on Liverpool not signing a new centre-back in 2027 would not necessarily rule out Ronald Araujo re-arriving.

The Barcelona loanee has become an instant hit and fan favourite at Anfield, and while he’s a centre-back by trade, he’s been used almost exclusively at right-back.

In effect, Liverpool would be signing a right-back if choosing to activate their option to buy the Uruguayan, which is set at €55m / £47m.

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