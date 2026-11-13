Arsenal remain interested in Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi

Eli Junior Kroupi is the No 1 Arsenal target for the upcoming January transfer window, and a report has revealed whether Bournemouth will begrudgingly give the green light to a mammoth sale.

Arsenal boast an embarrassment of high-quality riches in defence and midfield, though the same cannot be said of their attack.

The Premier League champions don’t possess a world class forward, and what’s more, strength in depth is lighter having offloaded Ethan Nwaneri (loan), Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard ana Gabriel Jesus last summer.

Arsenal did attempt to sign a top tier attacker at the time, though moves for Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez all came to nothing. In the end, only Christos Tzolis arrived.

Fast forward to the present day and the Independent state Arsenal want a pacy new forward who can play either on the left wing or up front brought on board in the winter window.

Real Madrid’s Endrick is on their radar, but per the report, it’s Kroupi from Bournemouth who is their No 1 target.

That assessment has been backed up bytalkSPORT, though they’re stating the Cherries will NOT sell the 20-year-old Frenchman mid-season.

Bournemouth won’t sell Kroupi to Arsenal in January

The report read: ‘Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s top choice would be Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi, but the Cherries have made it clear he is not for sale.’

The potential sale of Alex Scott in January – most likely to Chelsea – will also strengthen Bournemouth’s already stiff resolve to part ways with no other players mid-season.

Marco Rose’s side have hit top form in the Premier League after a slow start and sit just a point outside of the Champions League places.

They’re also cruising in their first ever European campaign having won four from four so far and are among the favourites to win the Europa League outright.

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Kroupi’s unavailability in January could push Arsenal further down the Endrick route, and a recent report from the Athletic claimed Real Madrid are warming to the idea of selling the Brazil international.

A bid beginning at €60m would be enough to bring Real to the table, per the report, with Los Blancos less keen to sanction another loan spell like they did last January when sending Endrick to Lyon.

Real Madrid aren’t all that keen to lose Endrick, but with Kylian Mbappe locking down the striker’s spot and the likes of Vinicius Junior, Yan Diomande, Rodrygo and Arda Guler in situ, Endrick barely features.

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