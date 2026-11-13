Brighton are interested in Brazilian defender Vitao

Atletico Mineiro centre-back Vitao is attracting serious interest from clubs around Europe, with Brighton ready to battle Real Madrid and Barcelona for his signature, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed that he is being watched by multiple clubs in England, France, Spain and Italy after an impressive rise in South America.

Interest from Brighton, Real Madrid and Barcelona has all been confirmed, with Vitao performing impressively at a high level despite being just 18 years old.

The defender is enjoying an impressive breakthrough campaign, making nine league appearances for Mineiro so far this season, notching one goal in the process.

Sources state that Mineiro would like to keep Vitao until the summer of 2027, but there is an expectation that the coming weeks will see clubs in Europe’s top five leagues make approaches.

The Brazilian side’s valuation stands at around £12million for him, which would make him one of the most expensive sales in history, if he were to leave for that figure.

Vitao has come through the academy system at Mineiro and has always been seen as a top talent who has the potential to join a top European side, and he may get the chance to do just that in January.

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Brighton ready to make serious move for Vitao

Brighton, known for finding young footballing gems, have been tracking Vitao for a long time. However, they may face competition that will make landing him far from straightforwad..

Real Madrid’s South American scouting team have been to watch him on multiple occasions, while Barcelona, PSG and AC Milan are all understood to be tracking him, too.

With the world elite sides watching him closely Brighton will have to move quickly to land him. Sources do claim, though, that the Seagulls are prepared to make a serious move.

The youngster has already represented Brazil at Under-20 level and is fully focused on continuing his development and progress this season.

Contracted until 2028, after signing a new deal in January this year, he is secure until his club side receive an offer they consider good enough.

His focus may be on his current form and season, but there is no doubt he is a player who is heading to European football in the near future, with Brighton firmly in the race for his signature.

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