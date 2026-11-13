Thomas Frank could reunite with Conor Gallagher at Crystal Palace

Thomas Frank looks set to join Crystal Palace as their new manager, and he could look to former club Tottenham to bolster a misfiring squad in south London.

Palace have been pretty limp in each area of the field this season. The 24 goals they have conceded is far worse than any other side, while only two sides have scored fewer than their 10 goals.

When the new boss comes through the door, January will be critical in the south London club’s hopes of climbing out of the relegation places.

As such, Frank could look to former club Tottenham, who have themselves started to change their fortunes this season, for reinforcements.

Here are five players the boss could look to sign from Spurs.

Richarlison

Palace’s strikers have been way wide of the mark this season. In the Premier League, Eddie Nketiah and Jorgen Strand Larsen have a goal apiece, and Jean-Philippe Mateta is yet to score.

Spurs man Richarlison has been jettisoned from the squad after a public fallout with Roberto De Zerbi. As soon as he gets the chance to leave, he’ll be raring to take it, and Palace could offer it, either on a cut-priced deal in January or a free transfer in the summer.

The Brazilian played 31 times under Frank at Tottenham, scoring eight goals and assisting three more. Amid a pretty poor spell, he was actually one of the shining lights, and his ability to play in different positions across the front line could get more out of the existing Palace strikers.

READ MORE: Tottenham: Marmoush rinsed; Arsenal star the answer – De Zerbi’s muddled attack confuses legend – Exclusive

Conor Gallagher

Following the signings of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes at Spurs, and the resurgence of form of James Maddison after his return from injury, midfield minutes will drop elsewhere, and Gallagher has seen that.

There have been reports that he might be let go in the January window, and Palace could benefit from that.

One of the best periods of Gallagher’s career was out on loan with the south London club, in the 2021/22 season.

In the Premier League, the Englishman bagged eight goals and assisted three more, benefitting from being the main man in the middle of the park.

With Adam Wharton for support in the midfield, Gallagher could have a resurgence and reach similar heights under a manager who clearly rates him after taking him to Spurs from Atletico Madrid.

Rodrigo Bentancur

Another midfielder feeling the additions of Tonali and Fernandes, Bentancur has started only four Premier League games this term.

Frank is a big fan, giving the Uruguayan 28 games during his time as Tottenham boss.

Amid his recent struggles, a return to playing under a manager who has a lot of respect for his talents could prove a great move.

Mathys Tel

You can already picture him in the Palace shirt, can’t you? On his day, Tel is unbelievable, but unfortunately he frustrates the life out of the majority who watch him given his final product is often lacking.

That lack of consistency might not cut it at Spurs for too much longer, and should they look to cut their losses, Palace could pounce. It would likely not be until the summer, so it would surely depend on if they’re still in the Premier League by then.

That said, Tel played 24 games under Frank last season and scored three goals. He could be an alternative to Richarlison up top if the Eagles decide against the divisive Brazilian.

Jun’ai Byfield

There’s a chance that Palace could be looking at preparing for a Championship campaign next season, at which point some of their bigger names are likely to leave.

And with the defence a real problem this season, they’ll want to strengthen there. Looking to the future, perhaps in the second tier, Byfield could prove a solid option.

The 17-year-old was given his first-team debut by Frank at Spurs, playing his only three games so far – two in the Champions League and one in the Premier League – under the Dane.

Clearly rated given he’s been training with the first team again, Tottenham surely have designs on keeping Byfield, but should Palace drop to the Championship, a loan could open up possibilities.