Chelsea are ready to move for a Barcelona star loved by Xabi Alonso

Chelsea are continuing to keep close tabs on Jules Kounde’s situation ahead of the January transfer window as they consider a move for the Barcelona defender, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that he is a leading option as the Blues prepare for the possibility of Malo Gusto’s departure.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this week that Gusto was assessing his future at Stamford Bridge and was ready to leave the club.

Chelsea are indeed prepared to sanction his exit, provided they can find a suitable replacement within the squad, and Kounde is a player they have identified as a potential solution.

The France international is currently struggling with an ankle problem, but TEAMtalk understands Chelsea are among a number of clubs who have been informed by his representatives that the issue is not considered long-term.

That has not stopped the Blues from examining what a potential deal for Kounde could look like, with the defender having turned 28 earlier this week.

His versatility is a major attraction for Chelsea, with Kounde capable of operating at a high level both centrally and at right-back.

That ability is particularly appealing to head coach Xabi Alonso, who would value having a defender capable of providing quality in multiple positions.

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Barcelona willing to sanction Jules Kounde transfer

Barcelona, meanwhile, are also looking to make moves of their own in January, but their transfer plans are dependent on generating funds through player sales.

We understand Kounde is one of the situations they are working on, with the defender aware that Barcelona are considering alternative options away from him and his camp consequently assessing their own possibilities.

The other major situation Barcelona are working on is Ronald Araujo’s potential permanent move to Liverpool, with the two developments forming part of the club’s efforts to create room for their own January business.

The Saudi Pro League has registered significant interest in Kounde, but we are told the Frenchman’s preference is to remain in Europe, with the Premier League his main priority.

A move to London is also understood to appeal to the defender, who previously came close to joining Chelsea prior to moving to the Nou Camp.

The opportunity to revive that possibility, coupled with the prospect of working under Alonso, could make Stamford Bridge an attractive destination should he decide to leave Barcelona.

Chelsea are therefore keeping themselves informed of developments as they assess their defensive options ahead of January.

Having arrived in Catalonia in a July 2022 move from Sevilla, Kounde has 196 appearances for the club, winning seven major honours, including LaLiga three times.

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