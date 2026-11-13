Mauricio Pochettino is set to welcome his first Man Utd signing

Manchester United mentioned three elements Mauricio Pochettino will bring to Old Trafford when officially confirming the new manager appointment.

Man Utd sacked Michael Carrick on Thursday with the club languishing in the relegation zone and conceding more goals (30) than any other side in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

A stunning report from the Daily Mail claimed INEOS (Jason Wilcox, Omar Berrada) wanted Eddie Howe to take the reins.

However, they, along with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, were overruled by the Glazers who insisted on Pochettino. The Argentine, 54, has signed a two-and-a-half year contract.

Pochettino will remain in charge of the USMNT for their double-header with Haiti, though will arrive in England in time to take charge of United’s first match after the international break – a trip to Anfield to face old rivals Liverpool.

And in an official club statementreleased on Friday afternoon, Man Utd confirmed Pochettino as their new manager.

In the statement, United highlighted three reasons why they’ve ultimately gone with the former Tottenham favourite – his attacking style of play, his ability to build cohesive units, and his excellent record of improving players.

Man Utd officially hire Mauricio Pochettino as new manager

The statement read: ‘Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the Manchester United men’s head coach from 18 November.

‘The club has reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

‘The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players.

‘Pochettino has consistently performed at the highest level of football across multiple leagues. He began his coaching career with Espanyol in 2009 before joining Southampton and achieving a club-record Premier League points tally in 2014.

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‘During five full seasons at Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino established the club as regular UEFA Champions League contenders, securing qualification in four consecutive seasons and leading the club to its first final in the competition in 2019.

‘In 2021, he joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he won the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions before joining Chelsea in 2023.

‘Most recently he led the U.S. Men’s National Team to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup.’