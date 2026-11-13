Brighton set sky-high price to ward off Liverpool as Iraola eyes daring raid for Seagulls superstar – Exclusive

Brighton star Maxim De Cuyper, seen here with Georginio Rutter, has an admirer in Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola

Brighton and Hove Albion have placed a daunting valuation on the head of star wing-back Maxim De Cuyper and have reached a firm stance on a potential sale in January after sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool were one of a number of sides keen to sign the Belgian.

We can reveal the Reds are one of multiple European clubs currently monitoring the Seagulls’ left-sided star, with the 25-year-old excelling under Fabian Hurzeler this season and now attracting attention after a brilliant season in the Premier League.

A left-back by trade, De Cuyper has benefited from being pushed further forward in Hurzeler’s side and already has an impressive five G/A (two scored, three assists) to his name from 10 appearances in the Premier League this season, helping the south-coast club climb to second in the table and spark some suggestions of an unlikely title challenge.

De Cuyper joined Brighton from Club Brugge in the summer of 2025 in a deal worth €20m (£17m, $22.5m) – a fee that already looks incredibly astute piece of business by the Seagulls.

He signed a contract until June 2030 and, having showcased his ability to operate in a number of positions, has come under the radar of several big-hitting clubs, with sources stating Brighton are well aware of the attention he is now attracting.

According to sources, AC Milan and Roma are among those closely following the defender’s situation, with Rossoneri boss Ruben Amorim seeing the Belgian as an ideal fit for his wing-back formation.

Sources have also confirmed Liverpool – in desperate need of left-back reinforcements heading into 2027 amid doubts over Milos Kerkez’s form and with Kostas Tsimikas likely to leave as a free agent – are also among the big clubs circling.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring him, too, though interest from all the aforementioned suitors appears to be at an early stage, with no indications that formal interest is being declared, or that agent negotiations have begun at this point…

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Brighton stick daunting price on Liverpool target De Cuyper

Brighton, for their part, are understood to have no desire to sell De Cuyper during the January transfer window.

The club have set a high asking price, with figures in the region of €60m (£50m, $66m) mentioned.

That valuation sits at the top end of prices for the game’s top full-backs, and is reflective of both his recent form and the length of his contract.

With Brighton currently competing near the top of the Premier League and hoping to go deep in the UEFA Conference League, retaining key players is a clear priority for the club.

And unlike their perhaps stance as being seen as a selling club, Tony Bloom and Co are very keen to back their manager and do not want to lose key players with a place in the Champions League in their sights.

Milan’s interest, though, is certainly one to be wary of.

In the summer of 2025, the Rossoneri were strongly interested in De Cuyper as a potential long-term replacement for Theo Hernández.

The Belgian ultimately chose to move to Brighton instead, ending that particular pursuit.

Whether Milan, or any of the other clubs, are prepared to meet Brighton’s valuation in a future window remains to be seen; however, they remain very interested.

For now, De Cuyper remains focused on his club and international duties with Belgium. Interest is likely to build, but Brighton’s firm stance and the size of any potential fee mean a move in the January window will be difficult.

Given Brighton’s form, it’s easy to understand why their star talents are starting to attract plenty of attention.

Indeed, just this week, Teddy Sheringham has urged Manchester United to swoop for a top Brighton attacker in January to keep him out of Arsenal’s grasp.

And in addition to De Cuyper and Luka Vuskovic, Liverpool are also understood to be keeping tabs on goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, who is seen as a potential heir to Alisson Becker at Anfield.