Bruno Fernandes faces a big decision on his Manchester United future

Bruno Fernandes has rejected Manchester United’s latest contract offer, with TEAMtalk understanding that the length of the proposed deal remains the biggest obstacle in negotiations.

The United captain is pushing for a guaranteed contract until 2030, but the club are unwilling to meet that demand, leaving the two parties at odds over his long-term future at Old Trafford.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed, the duration of the contract has been the main stumbling block, with Fernandes determined to secure a commitment that would keep him at United until the end of the decade.

However, despite further discussions, United have remained firm on their position, with the overall financial package also falling short of the Portuguese midfielder’s expectations.

United CEO Omar Berrada and director of transfer negotiations Matt Hargreaves have both been involved in the talks, but sources indicate there has been little meaningful progress for several months.

Fernandes believes his importance to the team and status as club captain warrant a long-term agreement on improved terms. United, however, are not convinced that such a commitment represents the right approach.

The situation is complicated by the midfielder’s existing contractual position. Fernandes’ current agreement is due to expire next summer, but the club hold an option to extend it by a further year, which could keep him at Old Trafford until 2028.

READ NEXT – Man Utd in dreamland as Pochettino agrees terms on HUGE Man Utd contract as Old Trafford arrival date confirmed

That would take the midfielder towards his 34th birthday, but Fernandes believes he deserves considerably more security than that.

We understand United have been prepared to offer an additional year on his existing terms, with a potential performance-related option that could extend the agreement through to 2030.

However, that proposal falls short of Fernandes’ demands.

Fernandes decision lies with Man Utd chiefs – not Pochettino

Fernandes wants an initial guaranteed contract running until 2030, with a further option beyond that, rather than having the final years of his proposed stay dependent on performance-related conditions.

That difference has become central to negotiations, with United unwilling to move away from their valuation of the player and the length of commitment they believe is appropriate.

Despite the frustration from Fernandes’ side, the 32-year-old remains keen to stay at Old Trafford and talks are continuing.

The arrival of new manager Mauricio Pochettino could also prove significant, with the Argentine understood to rate Fernandes highly and recognise his importance to the side.

However, the Portuguese star’s future is ultimately being shaped by the club’s hierarchy, who remain convinced that their latest proposal represents a fair offer.

United believe they have put forward a package that reflects Fernandes’ importance while protecting the club’s longer-term position. The midfielder sees things differently and remains adamant that his contribution merits a more substantial commitment.

For now, neither side has walked away from negotiations, but Fernandes’ rejection of the latest offer underlines the significant gap that remains between the two parties.

The Portuguese international is still keen to continue his career at Old Trafford, but he is equally determined to secure the long-term commitment he believes his importance to United deserves.

With the club unwilling to guarantee a deal until 2030, the coming months could prove decisive in determining whether United can reach an agreement with their captain or are forced to consider the possibility of life without him.

READ MORE – Man Utd: Pochettino ready to weed out stars he ‘can’t trust’ as pundit ponders unlikely lifeline for divisive £57m star