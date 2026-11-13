Liverpool star Florian Wirtz could soon be axed, Danny Murphy claims

Andoni Iraola could soon be left with no option but to drop Florian Wirtz from his Liverpool side, according to Danny Murphy, who has explained his big concerns at why the £116m Germany star is struggling to make an impact in the Premier League.

Since Wirtz’s blockbuster move to Anfield in June 2025, there have been fewer divisive figures on Liverpool’s books. While Wirtz’s numbers for the Reds are certainly not bad – as his record of 24 G/A (nine scored, 15 assists) from 64 games illustrates – his numbers are way down from the figures he was producing for Bayer Leverkusen and from the form that convinced FSG to, at the time, fork out the largest fee in their history.

Indeed, Wirtz has not been without his critics, with Jamie Carragher among the most vocal. He has called on Iraola, time and again, to axe the 23-year-old from his line-up.

The pundit was also involved in an angry war of words across social media with a Liverpool fans’ group earlier this week, whom he accused of twisting his words, before putting them to bed with an argument on Alisson Becker.

With seven goals and assists from 15 games this season, it is a decent return; Murphy is not convinced, either, and pinpoints his tendency to go missing in the bigger games, whether his output justifies his inclusion and his physicality as three main worries why Iraola could be forced to bench him in certain games.

“Well, he’s technically very good, there’s no doubt about it. And he can see a pass, and he’s creative on his best days; he makes things happen. Is he scoring and making enough goals to warrant his place? Not when you judge him on other number tens who play that role,” Murphy told wettbasis.

“It’s a difficult role, by the way, because at high-level football now it’s generally condensed centrally and the space is wide, whether it be full-backs or wide players, the space is generally wide on a pitch, so he’s always playing in tight areas, and it’s not easy.

“But I think when you’re at one of the biggest clubs in Europe and in the world, and you’re playing that role, you have to be a game changer and a match winner more regularly, and I think physically, he has found it really difficult to adapt to the Premier League.

He added: “I felt like many Liverpool fans that this second season after a summer away and also just understanding the Premier League after the first season, that we would see a big improvement, and we haven’t really, if I have to be brutally honest.”

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Wirtz concerns could ‘force’ Liverpool rethink – Murphy

Murphy believes Wirtz is fortunate right now in that he has a manager who believes in him, but admits the time could come for the manager to consider a change, particularly in high-profile Premier League games.

“There comes a time where Liverpool’s results, and position in the league and where they are in the Champions League, is going to force the manager’s hand in terms of changing personnel, and that can be anybody. Not just Wirtz,” Murphy added.

“I would say at the moment, the Liverpool supporters are kind of on the fence. There’s a lot of people who are still supporting him, but there are also a lot who are saying that it’s time for a change, especially in the bigger games like the City game and the Arsenal game.

“He actually does better in Europe, and that’s understandable, but we’re not seeing enough in the big games in the Prem, and the tight matches and the ones against high-quality opposition.

“Right now he’s in a fortunate position, and we all need this at times in our career, where a manager really gives us belief, and keeps playing us, and lets us play through that little bad spell to get to a good spell.

“Now maybe the goal at Palace will do his confidence good, maybe, and we’re gonna see a rise in level in performances; we’ll have to wait and see, but at the moment, he’s not doing enough.”

TEAMtalk has already revealed that Bayern Munich are keeping close tabs on Wirtz, having made a strong effort to sign him before he opted for a move to England.

Bayern remain long-term admirers and could be well placed to revisit their interest if there is any indication that Wirtz’s Liverpool future is in doubt.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reported to have identified a Brighton star as a dream 2027 target after Leeds United moved to take top talent off the menu at Anfield.

With succession planning part of the ethos at Anfield, it was reported on Thursday that Liverpool have also identified a top international goalkeeper as their long-term heir to Alisson Becker.