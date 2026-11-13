Mauricio Pochettino is closing on the Manchester United job, Fabrizio Romano reports

Fabrizio Romano has revealed exactly why Mauricio Pochettino is joining Manchester United and what he has been telling his close confidants.

In recent days, it has become clear that Pochettino will be Man Utd’s next manager, and it has now emerged that a deal has been fully agreed for him to replace club legend Michael Carrick.

Our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has confirmed that a lucrative deal through to 2029 has now been agreed, and that the Argentine is expected to arrive at Carrington in good time before next weekend’s trip to face Liverpool at Anfield.

Man Utd turned to long-term target Pochettino after initially making Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann leading contenders to replace Carrick, while they were also linked with Unai Emery, Fabian Hurzeler and Antonio Conte.

It has also emerged that the Glazer family intervened in this appointment to overrule Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada, with this resulting in Pochettino being chosen to replace Carrick.

And on Thursday night, Romano confirmed that a ‘deal is done’ for Pochettino to join Man Utd.

Romano said on X: “BREAKING: Manchester United appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach, here we go!

“Deal done and green light from US Federation as Poch has agreed all terms on Wednesday.

“New era at #MUFC.”

Fabrizio Romano reveals two real reasons for Mauricio Pochettino joining Manchester United

The former Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and PSG boss is giving up his role as USA boss to finally join Man Utd, even though he signed a new contract to commit to his current role after this summer’s World Cup.

However, Pochettino’s latest deal includes a £7m release clause, and Man Utd are paying over £10m in total to get him to Old Trafford.

And Romano has also revealed two reasons why Pochettino is joining Man Utd after his admission to “those close to him”.

According to Romano, Pochettino feels that he “can’t say no” to Man Utd, while he also thinks he is the “right man for the future” at Old Trafford.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “He [Poch] keeps saying to those close to him. I can’t say no to Man United. He believes the club is something different.

“Mauricio Pochettino wants to achieve big things at #MUFC . He is 100% convinced he can be the right man for the future.”

There have also been reports on how Pochettino feels about Man Utd’s current group of players, and it is said that there is one ‘big winner’ of his appointment: a player he has ‘always loved’.