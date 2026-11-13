Martin Baturina is linked with Man Utd and Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly ‘communicated’ their desire to snatch Como star Martin Baturina, though there are hurdles to overcome.

The Red Devils need to be busy in the January transfer window to give themselves the best possible chance of moving clear of the relegation zone.

This is especially because former boss Michael Carrick was not backed enough in the summer, with incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino to inherit a squad that is weak in several key areas.

After focusing on a midfield rebuild this summer, Man Utd have left themselves exposed at left-back, centre-back, left wing and up front.

This has contributed to Man Utd’s dire start to the 2026/27 campaign, and it has been widely reported that they will prioritise improving their defence in January and next summer.

However, a new report from The Daily Briefing claims Man Utd also have their eye on Como attacking midfielder Baturina.

Man Utd ‘communicate’ desire to sign Como star with terms set for transfer

The versatile attacker started in last month’s 4-1 win against Man Utd, and he has five goals and two assists in his 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

The 23-year-old is described as ‘one of Serie A’s most exciting talents’, with Man Utd and Chelsea now ‘directly communicating’ with Como over signing him.

It is also claimed that a transfer could be ‘done’ for €80m (£67m), with Baturina having “confidence in his ability” and “ambition to play at the highest level” even if he is not currently actively pushing to leave Como.

On another potential issue for Man Utd and Chelsea, a source for the outlet said: “Baturina is well-liked by the recruitment staff of Chelsea and Man United.

“They’ve been pushing for this deal for a while and early discussions have taken place with Como.

“There’s definitely the sense that they’d sell for the right price, but we’re a long way from an agreement as there’s at least a €20m gap in valuation between the parties at the moment.”

It remains to be seen whether this deal will progress, but club legend Gary Neville thinks Pochettino thinks should be clear on two transfer priorities to Man Utd’s hierarchy.

Neville said on The Overlap: “If I was Mauricio Pochettino now, I would be literally protecting myself up to the high heaven. He’ll do that with a payoff, so do that in your contract.

“But secondly, he needs two defenders in January. So he’s got to insist that he gets two defenders in January.

“He’s got to insist that he gets a minimum budget next summer for the transfer window to be able to turn this around. He’s got to insist that he gets a budget that follows.”