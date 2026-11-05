Arsenal ‘confident’ of signing Bundesliga wing wizard amid rival Tottenham interest

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Antonio Nusa

Arsenal are ‘confident’ of signing highly-rated RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa in a blow for rival suitors Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

Nusa was one of Norway’s standout performers during the World Cup, and has continued his impressive form for Leipzig, who he joined from Club Brugge in 2024.

This season, the 21-year-old has notched a very impressive four goals and six assists in 10 Bundesliga appearances, and his superb form hasn’t gone unnoticed.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively revealed back in July that Arsenal and Tottenham are both huge admirers of Nusa and would be interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

However, according to The Daily Briefing, Arsenal are ‘confident’ of signing Nusa in a deal potentially worth £45million.

The Sunalso notes Arsenal’s interest in a separate report, noting they are ‘in the market’ for a new forward in January and have been ‘scouting’ Nusa extensively – as TEAMtalk revealed over the summer.

However, luring Nusa away from Leipzig mid-season could be a difficult task, barring a mega-money bid from the Gunners.

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Arsenal face obstacles to January Antonio Nusa deal

The Sun report that Leipzig view Nusa as an important player and don’t want to sell him in the January window.

Crucially, they are under no financial pressure to part ways with him, after selling Yan Diomande to Real Madrid for a whopping £120million in August.

Nusa is also under contract which runs until 2029, which again would strengthen Leipzig’s hand in any negotiation.

Arsenal would therefore likely have to pay more than the £45m figure that The Daily Briefing suggest in their report, if they were to sign him in January.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are not mentioned in the latest links with Nusa, despite their admiration dating back to the summer.

Arsenal have other intriguing targets on their shortlist, however.

We understand that Bournemouth duo James Tavernier and Eli Junior Kroupi are both targets for Mikel Arteta, with a potential double raid on the Cherries on the cards.

Again, both players would be tough to sign in January, but we have seen in the past that Arsenal are ready to spend big to bring in their top targets.

Nusa remains a player to watch very closely as the season progresses.

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