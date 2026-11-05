Marcus Rashford makes honest Man Utd career admission amid January exit desire

Marcus Rashford has made an admission on his Manchester United career

Marcus Rashford has admitted his Manchester United career has gone in a different way to how he’d expected, amid links with a move away in January.

Rashford has played for United for 10 years, with a couple of spells away in that time. The forward has been on loans to Aston Villa and Barcelona, before returning to play for his boyhood club this season.

He’s now on 434 appearances for the Red Devils, with 138 goals and 79 assists to his name.

Rashford spoke at a Q&A ahead of United’s victory over Roma, suggesting his United career hasn’t gone exactly as expected.

Quoted by Manchester Evening News, asked if he has a record of all his goals at home, he said: “No, I don’t, because I expected my United career to go differently to how it did, so you know initially I wanted to try and get as close as possible to Wazza’s [Wayne Rooney] record, but it’s not the way it worked out, but I definitely remember the goals I scored.”

Then asked about the pressure of being a role model, he said: “I don’t see it as pressure, I just think like for me anyway, like I can only explain it from my experiences.

“So, I’m just a normal kid from around Manchester and, like to be honest, I’ve not been on social media since I was like 21, because the way I see it is it’s more of a negative place than a positive place, and I don’t want to get into talking about social media because obviously I know it’s a lot of people’s jobs to work in that.

“But as a player, 80 per cent of it, there’s no point. If you can have 20 per cent of it, and you have fun with your friends on there, then it’s worth it. Yeah, but for me it’s like, I enjoy all parts of my journey at this club.

“Of course we want to win as many trophies as we can. But we won the trophies that we could win. We tried our best throughout the whole time I’ve been here. So I’m not the type of person to leave with regrets or anything like that. I know if I’ve tried my best, then we did.”

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Marcus Rashford could exit in January

There have been suggestions, amid links with Everton, that Rashford could look to leave United in January.

Prior to his current injury, he was dropped from the Red Devils side, and there’s a feeling that if he can’t fight his way back in, he could look to leave.

Insider Pete O’Rourke said: “It’s maybe not worked out so far, but I think in Rashford’s defence he’s been carrying a bit of an injury since the World Cup.

“Carrick would love to have a fit and firing Marcus Rashford because he would definitely be an improvement for that Manchester United attack.

“But it’s a difficult one for Rashford because he really had his heart set on that move to Barcelona and for it to fall through was a big blow to him, now he’s come back to United.

“For Rashford, if he’s not playing regularly and he finds himself sort of on the fringes at Old Trafford, then maybe he might have to seek a move away to another club.

“He did it before, when he went on loan to Aston Villa and then he went on loan to Barcelona, so it’s something he is prepared to do if he feels he needs a new challenge.

“If Rashford’s got a part to play and he’s part of the plans at Old Trafford, I think he’s more than happy to stay, but a lot will depend on his role in their starting XI.”