Alexander-Arnold tipped to ‘move on’ from Real Madrid as Arsenal named as potential destination

Trent Alexander-Arnold could look to leave Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold has struggled to adapt to life with Real Madrid, and now he’s been urged to ‘move on’, with Arsenal and Bayern Munich both named as potential destinations.

The 28-year-old made a new for himself at Liverpool as one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe, but has found minutes hard to come by under Jose Mourinho this season.

Alexander-Arnold has started just four of Real Madrid’s 11 LaLiga fixtures this season, with Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries ahead of him in the pecking order.

Now, former Arsenal defender, William Gallas, has said that he expects Alexander-Arnold to ‘move on’. He also names the Gunners, Chelsea, or even Manchester United as potential destinations for the England international.

“I think Trent Alexander-Arnold will move on now because he hasn’t played many games at Real Madrid. He went there because it was his dream and when you have Real Madrid knocking on your door, it’s very difficult to say no,” Gallas told SeatPick.

“When he was at Liverpool, he was fantastic. We knew his best skill was not defending. It was playing on the counter-attack with those crosses and assists. Now the question for him is which club can give him the same system because he is not the best defender in the world when one-on-one. We know about this.

“That’s why he needs to find a club that can give him the opportunity to play more on the counter-attack and give him the opportunity to play like he did at Liverpool. Is that Arsenal, Chelsea or even a club like Manchester United?

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Bayern Munich could be the perfect move for Alexander-Arnold

Interestingly, Gallas believes that Bayern Munich could be the best fit for Alexander-Arnold.

The German giants already have his England teammate Harry Kane in their ranks, and the striker has been hugely successful in the Bundesliga.

“I don’t know. Maybe Bayern Munich can give him that because he’s got the quality, and what he did at Liverpool was just fantastic,” Gallas added.

“We want to see that from him again, delivering those beautiful balls up the pitch, so let’s see what is going to happen for him.”

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update on October 19 that a sensational return to Liverpool is not completely off the table.

He also revealed that Bayern Munich are one of the clubs interested in the full-back.

“We understand that several clubs are keeping a close eye on developments, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City among those monitoring his position. Bayern Munich, now managed by Vincent Kompany, are also understood to be among the clubs keeping tabs on the situation,” Bailey wrote.

“Real Madrid are not actively looking to force Alexander-Arnold out, and sources indicate that he remains happy at the club. However, we are informed by sources that the Spanish giants would consider a reasonable offer in the future should his situation fail to improve.”

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