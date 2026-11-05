Tottenham see Harry Kane return hopes boosted despite new Bayern Munich deal

Tottenham are still dreaming of a Harry Kane return

Tottenham still have first-option matching rights on Harry Kane despite their former striker signing a new contract with Bayern Munich, giving the club hope of a spectacular return in the future.

The England captain left Spurs to sign for Bayern in a deal worth £82million in the summer of 2023, and it’s fair to say things have gone incredibly well for him since then.

Kane has notched an astounding 156 goals in 161 appearances for the German giants, playing a crucial role in two league title wins and a German Cup success.

The 33-year-old has also been handed the Ballon d’Or title, becoming the first English player to win the accolade since Michael Owen in 2001.

Following a summer of speculation, Kane signed a new contract with Bayern Munich on Thursday until June 2029.

“I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. It makes me very proud to be part of this club,” Kane said after the announcement.

“My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. I’m now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club.”

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Tottenham ‘retain matching rights’ on Harry Kane

It didn’t take long after Kane’s Tottenham exit for him to be linked with potential returns to the Premier League.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update earlier this month that while Kane was expected to pen fresh terms with Bayern.

However, that hasn’t stopped Tottenham dreaming about bringing him back to north London.

“Kane has retained serious admirers in England, with former club Tottenham Hotspur never backing away from the possibility of bringing him back to north London,” Bailey wrote.

Now, The Daily Telegraph‘s Matt Law has revealed that Tottenham have managed to retain ‘first-option matching rights’ which gives Spurs the chance to match any bid made by a rival club for Kane’s signature.

Law wrote on X: ‘Excl: Tottenham retain Harry Kane first-option matching rights, despite new Bayern Munich contract. Agreement was part of his move and lies outside his contract. #thfc – Kane full focus on Bayern and England and winning the Champions League and international trophies.’

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