Glazers are ‘tone deaf’ after reveal on making money while Man Utd are losing

The Glazers are tone deaf after Avram's silly comments

Insider Alex Crook has labelled the Manchester United ownership “tone deaf” after Avram Glazer told financiers the club doesn’t need to be winning in order to make money.

United just picked up their first win in the last 10 games. They also broke a three-game losing streak across all competitions when they beat Roma in the Champions League.

At 2-0 down within 17 minutes, the Red Devils looked devoid of ideas, but a second-half resurgence saw them net three goals and win the game.

Fans were on side after the first goal and the stadium erupted when the third went in, with the cracks slowly being repaired.

A statement from owner Avram Glazer essentially treating United as a business with no care for the sporting element will not be received too well, then.

According to The Athletic, the United co-owner told financiers at a conference that United’s value is protected from on-field results.

Essentially, the owners don’t care if the side are winning, as they’re still making money.

READ MORE: Michael Carrick sack: Man Utd reach decision on appointing interim manager after INEOS dismiss fluke Roma win

Glazers called out for ‘tone deaf’ Man Utd reveal

Insider Crook has called out the Glazers for the comments on the club.

He told talkSPORT: “The comments are absolutely tone deaf at a time when United have made their worst start to a season in more than 40 years.

“Sadly, it is not a surprise coming from this treacherous ownership group.

“Their greed has turned United from an all-conquering team renowned and feared the world over to also-rans.

“Nothing will change all the time Old Trafford is full, and the cash machines at the megastore are still ringing.”

Gabby Agbonlahor, meanwhile, thinks the comments sum up how United’s owners see the club.

He said: “If you’re not winning trophies, you’re going to lose fans, aren’t you?

“You’re not going to gain extra fans…If I’m a Manchester United fan, I’m saying, ‘No, I want to win, I want to win games.’

“‘I want to win games of football, I want to see success, I want to get back to winning Champions Leagues, Premier Leagues.’

“So to hear that from one of your owners just sums them up, doesn’t it?”