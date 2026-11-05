Tottenham star set for shock return vs Leeds as part of quadruple De Zerbi boost

Tottenham's injury issues are finally easing

Tottenham Hotspur look set to receive a quadruple boost ahead of Saturday’s testing Premier League trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United, with one injured star returning earlier than expected.

Spurs head into the game in West Yorkshire in fine form after winning their last three outings to pull comfortably clear of the relegation zone.

Despite still dealing with injury issues, De Zerbi’s men have finally found their feet after a woeful start to the season, although it could be argued that they still lack a cutting edge in their attack.

One player who has been missing from their forward line in recent weeks is Savio, after the former Manchester City winger picked up a muscular injury in the draw at Manchester United.

De Zerbi had indicated that the Brazilian would likely be back in contention after the November international break, but Football.London claims that Savio could actually feature at Elland Road after being spotted in the latest Tottenham training video.

It must be pointed out, however, that he was seen in trainers and not boots, but the fact that he is back on the training pitch means there could be outside chance he returns to the bench against Leeds.

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Bentancur back and duo also poised to return

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Bentancur is back from his three-match suspension for seeing red at Old Trafford, although the best the Uruguay international can hope for is a place on the bench against Daniel Farke’s men.

The double pivot of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali has been outstanding in the last two games, while Omar Marmoush could fill the No.10 role again if James Maddison is not fully fit to start.

While long-term absentees Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert remain on the sidelines, there is a chance that loanee Mykhailo Mudryk will be back after the international break.

However, the Premier League Injuries site reports that Lucas Bergvall and Tosin Adarabioyo could also return to the fold against Leeds.

Bergvall picked up a knock against Man Utd that has sidelined him for the last three games, while Tosin suffered a calf injury in his first Premier League start for the club against Coventry.

All in all, De Zerbi could have the strongest squad at his disposal to date, as Tottenham look to make it four wins on the bounce and potentially break into the top five – if other results also go their way.