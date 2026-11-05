Everton ready to move on as Jack Grealish decision reached ahead of another absence

A decision has been made on Jack Grealish at Everton

David Moyes has revealed the next steps for Jack Grealish after confirming the Everton midfielder won’t be playing in Friday’s game against Coventry.

Grealish has been missing for the last three Toffees games. The first was attributed to illness, before disciplinary reasons saw him dropped for the next two.

It’s reported the midfielder had been out drinking prior to Everton training and thus failed to attend.

Moyes had suggested the club would be willing to move past it, having been without one of their most creative assets for three games – but winning two of them.

Ahead of Friday’s clash with Coventry, the Everton boss said: “No, Jack’s not available. I wouldn’t give you the plan but we will be working with Jack again soon.”

It is possible that the Toffees simply feel Grealish isn’t up to full fitness having missed a few games, and therefore needs to work his way back up.

Indeed, if they’re happy to reintegrate him, there seems to be few reasons why they wouldn’t do so immediately otherwise.

READ MORE: Chelsea compiling ‘weekly reports’ on Everton midfielder – top source

Jack Grealish problems behind Everton

Some outlets suggested there was a possibility that Grealish’s loan could be cancelled and he could be sent back to Manchester City in January.

However, TEAMtalk sources stated that was never a possibility, with Moyes feeling the playmaker can play an important part for the side for the rest of the campaign.

The club would need to be satisfied with Grealish’s attitude for that to happen, and the reintegration suggests that is indeed the case.

Sources also relayed how Moyes was hopeful of that reintegration occurring prior to the meeting with Coventry.

And while that’s not going to end in him playing the game, at least the disappointment of his recent antics is beginning to subside.