Man Utd: Arsenal star told ‘he will have failed’ if he joins United in January

An Arsenal forward has been told giving up on the fight for starts at the Emirates in favour of joining Manchester United in January is tantamount to failure.

Man Utd are in the market for a new No 9 in January, and ideally, the Red Devils hope to sign a veteran player with Premier League experience.

One star who ticks both boxes is Viktor Gyokeres, and the Swede is also a player Man Utd pushed hard to sign before Gyokeres chose Arsenal.

It was Gyokeres who United targeted in the summer of 2025 before ultimately having to settle for back-up option Benjamin Sesko.

And while Gyokeres scores at roughly one goal every three games for Arsenal, he’s by no means an automatic pick, with Kai Havertz the preferred option at present.

A move to Man Utd could benefit both parties, but according to former Arsenal defender, Willian Gallas, doing so would essentially mean Gyokeres has failed.

Viktor Gyokeres warned off leaving Arsenal for Man Utd

Speaking to SeatPick, Gallas explained: “If he makes a move to a club like Everton, Newcastle or even Manchester United, that means he will have failed because he chose to come to Arsenal.

“He had a choice, and he chose to come to Arsenal. If he leaves now, it will mean that he failed.

“It all depends on how big his ego is. If it was me, I wouldn’t leave. I won’t leave, I will stay. I will stay and I will adapt. I will change my football to adapt to the team and to have more opportunities to score goals.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

* Arsenal want TWO Bournemouth stars but Man Utd could snatch one – Exclusive

* Lineker claims elite Arsenal star will struggle to reclaim shirt as Man Utd are scolded over £55m gaffe

Gyokeres bagged a goal and assist in a rare start as Arsenal scraped past Slavia Prague on Wednesday night.

Assessing his display, TNT Sports pundit, Steve McManaman, suggested Arsenal didn’t do the frontman any favours by leaving him too isolated during a difficult second half.

“I liked him in the first half. I think in the second half, when Arsenal became a little bit dishevelled, they weren’t as close to him so I think it’s hard,” he said.

“When they are playing well, he is up there on his own. In the first half, they were very compact, they were very close to him, they were getting around the sides, they were making chances, so he looked dangerous.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

* Arsenal want TWO Bournemouth stars but Man Utd could snatch one – Exclusive

* Lineker claims elite Arsenal star will struggle to reclaim shirt as Man Utd are scolded over £55m gaffe

“In the second half, when it got really stretched and they were wide and he was up on his own, he looked as if he was just left alone a lot.

“I think when Arsenal play as more of a unit, attacking and defending together, I think he looks better.”

One figure who remains happy with Gyokeres and disagreed with McManaman’s verdict is his manager.

“I am happy with Gyokeres, he was really good,” said Mikel Arteta post-match.

“Not only the assist and the goal, but he was really connected to the team.”