Top Bundesliga side reignites interest in Nottingham Forest star after failed summer swoop – Exclusive

Eintracht Frankfurt are still chasing a Nott'm Forest star

Eintracht Frankfurt are preparing a renewed push to bring Arnaud Kalimuendo back to the Bundesliga in the January transfer window, with the Nottingham Forest forward remaining their top attacking target, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Deutsche Bank Park, scoring six goals in 19 Bundesliga appearances and establishing himself as a useful option in Adi Hütter’s side.

Frankfurt held an option to buy for €27million (£22.4m) but declined to activate it, citing the fee as too high for their budget.

More attempts to agree a permanent deal in the summer also failed, with Forest demanding a figure in excess of €30m (£25m) and preferring a full transfer over another temporary deal.

Kalimuendo’s situation at the City Ground has changed since his return.

The former Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain striker has been restricted to limited minutes this season, largely appearing as a substitute and yet to score a goal in the Premier League.

That lack of regular game time has kept Frankfurt’s interest alive, with sources in Germany describing the chances of a January move as possible.

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Frankfurt pushing for Kalimuendo return

Club sources in Frankfurt indicate they are open to another loan, this time potentially structured with an option or obligation to buy, rather than meeting Forest’s previous permanent asking price.

Kalimuendo remains under contract at Forest until 2030, so any permanent exit would still require a significant fee, though his market value has dropped due to the reduced game time.

While other clubs have monitored the Frenchman in the past, Eintracht are currently the most active suitors.

Forest have previously shown reluctance to sanction another loan without acceptable terms in their favour, but the forward’s limited role could increase the likelihood of an exit if the right proposal arrives.

No agreement is in place, and Kalimuendo continues to currently train and feature in the Forest squad.

With the January window approaching, Frankfurt’s desire to strengthen their attack with a familiar face remains the clear option, while Forest must weigh the value of retaining a player who has yet to establish himself in the Premier League against the opportunity to make some money for their own deals.

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