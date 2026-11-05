Man Utd contact World Cup-winning boss as mood on taking Red Devils hotseat comes to light

Manchester United have contacted Didier Deschamps

Manchester United have contacted a World Cup-winning manager, who is listening to offers after leaving his last role in the summer, per French journalist Santi Aouna.

United manager Michael Carrick is not secure in his position. He just picked up his first win in 10 games when his side beat Roma by 3-2 in Tuesday night’s thrilling Champions League clash.

Prior to that, form had been pretty dire, and the Red Devils are very open to a change.

But they gave Carrick time to turn things around, and issues were compounded when his side lost the first game after that, 2-0 against Chelsea, before beating Roma.

Amid the pressure Carrick is under, there have been some top bosses linked with the United job.

The latest to be linked, per Foot Mercato insider Aouna, is Didier Deschamps, whose name is increasingly being mentioned in the corridors of power at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils allegedly having now contacted the World Cup-winning coach.

They note that Carrick’s position is hanging by a thread, while Deschamps is listening to offers.

However, it’s said he’s not ‘entirely keen’ on heading to Old Trafford and isn’t going to rush into a decision.

Further to that, Deschamps would have been quite happy taking the Real Madrid job in the summer had it not been given to Jose Mourinho.

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Man Utd manager options dropping

United aren’t immediately going to part with Carrick after seeing off Roma, but should they decide to do so in the near future, some of the options they’ve considered aren’t going to be available.

As well as Deschamps not being keen on the move, it appears neither is Unai Emery.

More to the point, he has given no thought to heading to Old Trafford as he’s in a better situation at Aston Villa and would like to stay there.

It has since been revealed that the Villa boss is in line for a new contract, underpinning his faith in the Villa Park project – something that Fabrizio Romano has also dived into.

The likes of Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann remain available, after it was suggested they were the top two names on the United radar.

Indeed, it was claimed earlier this week that Jason Wilcox, the man charged with making the final decision, has opted for Howe, with a new sack deadline for Carrick since being determined.