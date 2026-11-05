Liverpool: Carragher claims Nyoni, Rio Ngumoha form gives Iraola a massive headache over £217m trio

Liverpool stars Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha have been superb this season

Jamie Carragher believes the electric form of Rio Ngumoha and the rapid growth of Trey Nyoni present Andoni Iraola with a major selection headache at Liverpool – and the pundit believes a trio of players signed by the Reds for a combined £217m could be the ones to suffer.

Eyebrows were raised this summer when the Reds opted against bringing in a new midfielder following the sale of Curtis Jones to Inter Milan and amid a strong belief that the players Iraola inherited in the Anfield engine room were not entirely suited to his high-octane brand of football.

But, as sources explained at the time, a major factor in that decision was the rise of Nyoni through the Reds academy ranks, with Iraola more than happy to trust the 19-year-old and feeling the teenager was ready to play a prominent role in his first-team plans.

As the season has worn on, Nyoni has become more and more influential and, after starting his first Premier League game – against Arsenal on Sunday – the midfielder then scored his first senior goal for the Reds during Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce in the Champions League.

Ngumoha, meanwhile, needs no introduction, with the teenager already heralded as one of the best young talents in the country and having been the subject of transfer interest from both Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

However, both players are committed to the Reds and are destined to have major careers at Anfield, though in the words of Carragher, that could present a problem for the likes of Bradley Barcola, Ryan Gravenberch and potentially even Dominik Szoboszlai, all of whom joined Liverpool for a combined £217.2m (€260m, $292m)…

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Assessing the 3-2 defeat in Istanbul, which leaves Liverpool eighth in the Champions League table, Carragher told CBS Sports Golazo: “Nyoni and Ngumoha were the best players for Liverpool, and they were a week or so ago against Chelsea.

“But they also play in a position of players where Liverpool have spent big money. Barcola’s come in for £120m. He played up front tonight, didn’t play well, but the younger players are playing better than him.

“With Trey Nyoni in midfield, Liverpool haven’t spent expensively on a player as such, but they’ve given big contracts this summer to Ryan Gravenberch – who was left out at the weekend for Trey Nyoni – and Szoboszlai, who played tonight and didn’t play particularly well.”

Pointing a finger of blame at Liverpool’s recruitment, he suggests their money has not been invested wisely enough and arguably should have been spent on other areas of the side.

“It doesn’t matter the figures, but you can imagine the type of figures they will be on. When a young player in midfield is playing ahead of them, that causes a problem about where you’ve spent your money. You basically haven’t spent your money well enough.”

Alexander Isak, meanwhile, has urged Liverpool fans not to worry after the team suffered consecutive losses under Iraola for the first time.

“I think we’ve put ourselves in good positions, so that, as today, if we lose games it’s not a chaos situation,” the 27-year-old told LFCTV.

“We just need to get back to winning ways, and if we win the next game, we’re back to a really good position.”

On his goal, he added: “I was happy with it at the time; I was hoping it was going to lead to more.

“I’m always happy to score goals, but today we lost, so it takes a bit [away] from it.”

Meanwhile, the good news for Liverpool is that Nyoni is now on the cusp of agreeing a new and improved contract at Anfield, in another indication that he has an increasingly important role to play.

Meanwhile, we can exclusively reveal that the Reds are ramping up their interest in signing a quality Fenerbahce star after he impressed with a goal and an assist on Wednesday night.