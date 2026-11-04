Man Utd: Two Emery demands to replace Carrick revealed as ‘dream target’ on ‘five-man shortlist’ named

Unai Emery would reportedly have two demands to join Manchester United, with the ‘dream target’ to replace Michael Carrick named.

On Tuesday night, Man Utd earned a much-needed win against Roma, but this may only delay the inevitable for Carrick’s future as head coach.

Before the 3-2 win against Roma, Man Utd were on a shambolic nine-game winless run and had only won two of their 13 matches in all competitions this season.

We had reported that club chiefs have decided to give Carrick the Roma and Aston Villa games before the international break to save himself, and he could still leave if this weekend’s match against Villa goes poorly.

And the Red Devils could raid Aston Villa for Carrick’s successor because elite boss Emery is among those mooted as an option to be their next manager.

Now, a report from The Daily Mail claims Emery ‘should be a dream target’ for Man Utd, and he does feature on a ‘five-man shortlist’ to replace Carrick.

However, Man Utd face complications with the pursuit of Emery because he is ‘said to choose his own sporting director and deal directly with ownership rather than a director of football or a CEO’, which is not possible at Old Trafford because technical director Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada currently support co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Emery should be Man Utd’s first choice to replace Carrick

Therefore, insiders feel Emery may not be the ‘right fit’ for Man Utd, especially if there is not a massive overhaul at the top of United to coincide with his appointment.

Regardless, former Premier League centre-back Richard Dunne has explained why Emery must be “right at the top” of Man Utd’s list to replace Carrick.

Dunne told Snabbare: “Unai Emery has to be right at the top of the shortlist for Man United. Alongside Mikel Arteta, he’s probably the best manager in the Premier League. He’s proven what he can do at Aston Villa with restricted funds, making his signings work brilliantly.

“The success he’s had with Villa is as impressive as anyone’s in the league. Man United should look at him as their number one target, even if it ends in rejection. I’d be surprised if he left Villa, as he has a lot of control there.

“United have had really good players and managers, but the results remain the same. You have to look above the pitch at the boardroom.

“Ownership is a long-term problem, and recruitment and executive leadership don’t seem aligned. Man United have deeper problems than just the manager.”